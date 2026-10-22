Aliko Dangote prepares three daughters to inherit $58 billion business empire

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is gradually positioning his three daughters to assume greater leadership responsibilities across his business empire, as the Nigerian billionaire prepares a succession strategy for a conglomerate that could push his fortune to $58 billion.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is gradually positioning his three daughters to assume greater leadership responsibilities across his business empire, as the Nigerian billionaire prepares a succession strategy for a conglomerate that could push his fortune to $58 billion.

The 69-year-old industrialist has promoted Mariya, Halima and Fatima Dangote into senior leadership positions, signalling a generational transition within the group, which operates across cement, sugar, fertiliser and petroleum refining.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Thursday, October 22, the succession arrangements come as Dangote prepares to list a minority stake in his $20 billion petroleum refinery, potentially raising at least $1.6 billion.

The proposed listing could increase his estimated wealth by nearly two-thirds to $58 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index projections.

The conglomerate currently generates approximately $20 billion in annual sales, with Dangote expected to retain control of more than 80% of the refinery’s shares following the public offering.

Dangote daughters assume leadership roles

Dangote’s three daughters, who have worked within the family businesses for more than a decade, were elevated to senior positions in February 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the group’s leadership structure.

Mariya Dangote, 47, oversees commercial strategy across the group’s cement and food businesses, including operations in sugar and salt. She obtained an MBA from Coventry University in 2015.

Halima Dangote, 42, manages the family’s investment office from Dubai, overseeing financial and legal advisers responsible for preserving and growing its multigenerational wealth.

Fatima Dangote, 40, a lawyer who joined the conglomerate in 2012, leads corporate communications alongside responsibilities covering fertiliser and energy sales.

Despite their expanded responsibilities, the sisters maintain that no decision has been reached regarding who will eventually succeed their father as chief executive.

“As sisters we want to have control of different aspects of the business. We all have our strengths, so we are focused on where we feel we are the strongest,” Fatima told Bloomberg.

Mariya also clarified that the billionaire has no immediate plans to relinquish control of the conglomerate.

“He doesn’t want to be in day-to-day chairmanship of all the businesses,” she said. “But he has no plans to step down.”

Dangote refinery IPO reshapes ownership

The succession plan comes as Dangote Group expands its presence in African and international capital markets, with several major transactions expected to reshape the ownership structure of its businesses.

More recently, Nairametrics reported that NGX Group expanded the refinery’s IPO campaign to Egypt, Ethiopia and Botswana. The offer, initially scheduled to close on October 13, was extended to October 27, 2026.