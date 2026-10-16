NGX takes Dangote Refinery IPO beyond Nigeria, target investors in 3 African countries

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) is taking the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE's $1.6 billion (N2.15 trillion) initial public offering (IPO) to investors in Egypt, Ethiopia and Botswana as it seeks to expand cross-border participation in the share sale and deepen integration among African capital markets.

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) is taking the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE’s $1.6 billion (N2.15 trillion) initial public offering (IPO) to investors in Egypt, Ethiopia and Botswana as it seeks to expand cross-border participation in the share sale and deepen integration among African capital markets.

The IPO, which opened on September 14, 2026, was initially scheduled to close on October 13 but has been extended to October 27, 2026.

Speaking during engagements at the Egyptian Exchange, the Ethiopian Securities Exchange and the Botswana Stock Exchange, NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, said the offer presents an opportunity to demonstrate how stronger financial cooperation can support African industrial development and broaden ownership of major businesses.

More than a transaction

Kwairanga said the refinery IPO goes beyond raising capital for a major Nigerian enterprise, describing it as an opportunity to expand investor participation across African markets.

“The Dangote IPO is therefore more than a transaction involving a major Nigerian enterprise. It offers an opportunity to demonstrate how African industrial ambition can be supported by deeper financial cooperation and broader participation in ownership,” he said.

He said the roadshow was designed to introduce the offer to investors across the continent and encourage them to participate in the refinery’s growth prospects.

Kwairanga described the refinery as one of the world’s largest and most modern petrochemical complexes, adding that its ongoing expansion could further strengthen its global position.

He also pointed to the company’s operating performance and future ambitions as reasons investors should consider the offer.

NGX seeks a bigger, united African capital market

The NGX Group chairman said the IPO also supports a broader ambition to build an integrated African capital market capable of competing more effectively with markets in the West and Far East.

“Beyond selling the shares of a stable and profitable enterprise, we are also offering the promise of a bigger united African capital market that in the near future will compete effectively with the capital markets of the West and the Far East,” Kwairanga said.

He explained that achieving the scale and liquidity needed to compete globally would require larger companies, stronger cross-border market connections and easier access to investment opportunities for investors across the continent.

Kwairanga cited the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a framework for expanding trade among African economies, arguing that capital markets must complement those efforts by improving the flow of financing to businesses operating across borders.

“Our financial markets must complement this ambition by strengthening the channels through which capital can support businesses operating across the continent,” he said.

Why the refinery IPO is going beyond Nigeria

Kwairanga said NGX Group recognised that Dangote Industries President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, operates across borders, making it important to extend the refinery offer beyond Nigeria.

He said the group had received inquiries from investors in Africa and other regions about how they could participate in the IPO.

“We have therefore decided, along with the issuer, to visit a few select African countries and exchanges to formally introduce the Dangote Refinery FZE and discuss ways to facilitate cross-border investor participation in the IPO,” he said.

Reflecting on efforts to promote African unity, Kwairanga referenced the African Union’s founding ambition to encourage cooperation across the continent. He argued that large-scale industrial projects could provide practical opportunities for African investors to participate in the continent’s economic transformation.

He cited industrial developments in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya and Namibia as examples of the scale of projects that could benefit from broader African investment.

Kwairanga encouraged investors to consider participating in Dangote’s vision through the refinery offer, describing the initiative as a step towards what he called “Africa’s People IPO.”

Expansion of cross-border investment arrangements

The refinery is expanding its $1.6 billion IPO marketing efforts into Egypt, Ethiopia and Botswana as it seeks to attract investors from additional African markets.

The move follows arrangements being pursued in Kenya to establish depositary receipt programmes that could facilitate cross-border participation in the share sale.

The wider initiative forms part of NGX Group’s efforts to connect African exchanges, broaden access to investment opportunities and make it easier for investors to participate in businesses beyond their domestic markets.

Dangote Refinery is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share, giving the offering a total value of approximately N2.15 trillion.