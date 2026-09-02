Dangote Cement to host investors in London ahead of LSE listing

Dangote Cement Plc will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London on September 21, 2026, as the company prepares for its proposed secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Dangote Cement Plc will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London on September 21, 2026, as the company prepares for its proposed secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The event will provide investors and other stakeholders with updates on the cement maker’s strategy, operations and business priorities, while offering an opportunity to engage with its senior management.

This was disclosed in a statement released on September 2, 2026, and signed by the company’s Secretary, Edward Imoedemhe.

The announcement follows the company’s May 12, 2026 notice and subsequent shareholder approval for the proposed secondary listing of its shares on the LSE.

What they are saying

Dangote Cement said the Capital Markets Day is designed to provide investors with greater insight into its business and strategic direction.

“The CMD will provide investors and other stakeholders with an update on the Company’s strategy, operations and business priorities, as well as an opportunity to engage with the Company’s senior management,” the company said.

The company added that further details on the event, including the agenda and logistics, would be communicated in due course.

Presentation materials from the CMD will also be made available to the market in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

The London event is expected to give international investors deeper insight into Dangote Cement as the company moves to broaden its investor base through a secondary listing in the UK.

Get up to speed

The planned LSE listing follows an earlier announcement by Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, that the cement company intends to pursue a dual listing in London this year.

Dangote disclosed the plan in an interview with the Financial Times, stating that the company plans to sell about 10% of its shares to external investors as part of the proposed UK listing.

Dangote Cement had considered a London listing as far back as 2018 but was unable to proceed amid stringent listing requirements and the demands associated with the construction of the company’s massive refinery project in Nigeria.

However, changes to the UK’s listing rules by the Financial Conduct Authority have made the London market more attractive to the company.

The proposed overseas listing also aligns with Dangote Group’s broader strategy of accessing international and African capital markets to support its expansion plans.

The group has separately announced plans to list Dangote Refinery, its 650,000 barrels-per-day facility, on multiple African stock exchanges.

In April, Dangote said he planned to list about 10% of the refinery on multiple African exchanges as part of efforts to raise funding for the next phase of expansion across his industrial businesses.

What you should know

Dangote Cement’s push to broaden its international investor base comes amid strong financial performance.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of N981.39 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing a 34.43% increase from N730.03 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax also increased by 22.69% to N638.53 billion, compared with the previous year. Earnings per share rose to N38.22 from N30.74 a year earlier.