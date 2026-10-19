Otedola reveals he shared bunk bed with Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat 49 years ago

Nigerian billionaire businessman and Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, has revealed that he shared a bunk bed with Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during their boarding school years nearly five decades ago.

Nigerian billionaire businessman and Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, has revealed that he shared a bunk bed with Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during their boarding school years nearly five decades ago.

Otedola made the disclosure in a post on his official X account on Monday, October 19, 2026, while recounting his longstanding friendship with Hamzat, who is seeking to become Lagos State governor in 2027.

The billionaire described Hamzat as a man of integrity, noting that their relationship dates back 49 years to their time together in boarding school.

His remarks followed a private dinner he hosted at his residence in honour of the deputy governor, which was attended by prominent Nigerian businessmen, including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The gathering brought together some of Nigeria’s wealthiest individuals as Hamzat pursues his ambition to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Femi Otedola’s reflection

Otedola reflected on his friendship with Hamzat, describing the deputy governor as a man whose character he had observed over several decades.

“Yesterday, I hosted dinner in honour of @DrObafemiHamzat, the incoming Governor of Lagos State. A man of the highest integrity, with whom I shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago.”

Otedola further praised Hamzat’s personal qualities, attributing their longstanding relationship to the deputy governor’s character.

“My experience of his character over the years has been defined by his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles.”

The billionaire’s description of Hamzat as the incoming governor also signals his public support for the deputy governor’s political ambition ahead of the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

However, Otedola did not disclose the name of the boarding school they attended or provide further details about their experiences as schoolmates.

What you should know

Hamzat has served as Lagos State Deputy Governor since May 29, 2019, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose second term is expected to end in 2027.

He emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in May 2026 and is seeking to succeed Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming election.

Before becoming deputy governor, Hamzat served as Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

On October 1, 2026, Nairametrics reported that luxury real estate developer 7-Fifteen Capital hosted Hamzat at a private dinner in Ikoyi attended by approximately 150 business executives, founders and investors. The event focused on his vision for Lagos, investment opportunities and infrastructure development.

In September 2026, Otedola also hosted a private dinner with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, where he praised the administration’s economic reforms and their impact on investment confidence, according to an earlier Nairametrics report.