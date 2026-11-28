Wale Tinubu and Femi Otedola led gains among Nigerian billionaires with listed investments on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) between Monday, November 23, and Friday, November 27, 2026, as the combined value of their tracked holdings increased by N15.12 billion.

Wale Tinubu and Femi Otedola led gains among Nigerian billionaires with listed investments on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) between Monday, November 23, and Friday, November 27, 2026, as the combined value of their tracked holdings increased by N15.12 billion.

An analysis of the disclosed shareholdings of six Nigerian billionaires across 11 listed companies shows that their combined investments rose from approximately N47.20 trillion on November 23 to N47.21 trillion on November 27.

Tinubu recorded the biggest individual increase, gaining N27.62 billion from his stake in Oando Plc, while Otedola added N22.89 billion as First HoldCo shares appreciated.

Their gains helped offset losses recorded by Aliko Dangote, whose tracked NGX holdings declined by N30.12 billion, the largest reduction among the six investors reviewed.

Billionaire NGX holdings gain N15.12 billion

The analysis uses the investors’ supplied shareholding figures and the closing prices of the respective stocks on the two dates. The overall increase reflects the combined effect of gains and losses across the investors’ tracked positions.

The changes represent movements in the market value of their holdings, not realised profits or losses from share sales.

Wale Tinubu recorded the largest individual gain of N27.62 billion.

Femi Otedola followed with an increase of N22.89 billion.

Aliko Dangote recorded the biggest loss, with his tracked holdings declining by N30.12 billion.

Tony Elumelu and Jim Ovia recorded losses of N2.37 billion and N2.90 billion, respectively, while Abdul Samad Rabiu’s tracked holdings remained unchanged.

The figures show that gains in selected stocks were enough to offset losses elsewhere, leaving the six investors with a marginal increase in the combined market value of their disclosed investments over the five trading days.

Tinubu and Otedola lead weekly gains

Wale Tinubu recorded the strongest performance as Oando shares rose from N32.50 on November 23 to N39.90 on November 27, representing an increase of 22.77%.

His tracked holding of 3.73 billion Oando shares consequently increased in value from N121.30 billion to N148.91 billion, adding N27.62 billion over the period. The movement in Oando was the largest percentage increase among the stocks covered in the analysis.

Femi Otedola also recorded an increase, with his 12.05 billion First HoldCo shares rising in value from N1.24 trillion to N1.26 trillion. First HoldCo appreciated from N103 to N104.90 per share, lifting the value of his position by N22.89 billion, or 1.84%.

Dangote recorded the largest decline in naira terms, as losses in Dangote Sugar and NASCON outweighed the unchanged value of his Dangote Cement holding.

Dangote Cement closed at N1,323 on both dates, leaving his 14.65 billion shares valued at approximately N19.38 trillion.

Dangote Sugar fell from N70 to N68.10, reducing the value of his 8.78 billion shares by N16.67 billion, from N614.29 billion to N597.61 billion.

NASCON declined from N167 to N159, cutting N13.45 billion from the value of his 1.68 billion shares, which fell from N280.68 billion to N267.23 billion.

Together, the two consumer goods stocks accounted for a N30.12 billion reduction in Dangote’s tracked NGX holdings, bringing their combined value from N20.28 trillion to N20.25 trillion.

Tony Elumelu’s tracked holdings in Seplat Energy, Transcorp and United Bank for Africa (UBA) declined by N2.37 billion, from approximately N2.39 trillion. Seplat remained unchanged at N16,241.90, while Transcorp rose from N30.10 to N30.35, adding about N783.62 million to his position. However, UBA fell from N39 to N38.50, reducing the value of his 6.31 billion shares by approximately N3.16 billion.

Jim Ovia also recorded a marginal loss as Zenith Bank shares fell from N108.50 to N108. His 5.80 billion shares declined in value by approximately N2.90 billion, from N629.43 billion to N626.53 billion.

Abdul Samad Rabiu was the only investor whose tracked portfolio recorded no change. His 33.08 billion BUA Cement shares remained valued at approximately N9.86 trillion, while his 16.67 billion BUA Foods shares retained a market value of about N12.68 trillion. Both stocks closed at the same prices on November 23 and November 27, leaving his combined tracked holdings unchanged at approximately N22.54 trillion.

Billionaire stakes account for major NGX value

Nairametrics has previously examined how changes in NGX share prices affect the market value of investments held by Nigeria’s wealthiest business figures.

In August 2026, a Nairametrics Research analysis, These investors own 46% of the entire market value of the NGX, estimated that major shareholders in ten of the exchange’s largest companies controlled stakes worth N73.11 trillion. These holdings represented about 46.18% of the NGX’s total market capitalisation at the time, highlighting the concentration of ownership in some of Nigeria’s largest listed companies.

Dangote’s latest losses contrast with his performance in the third quarter of 2026.

In October, Nairametrics reported that Dangote’s NGX wealth increased by N1.47 trillion in Q3 2026 as cement stock rallied.

The increase was largely driven by a 10.8% appreciation in Dangote Cement shares between June 30 and September 30, lifting the combined market value of his tracked holdings in Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar and NASCON from N15.07 trillion to N16.54 trillion.

Otedola also recorded a strong quarter, with his First HoldCo stake gaining N1.48 trillion in Q3 2026, as its market value rose from N451.50 billion at the end of June to N1.93 trillion in September.

The latest weekly movements show how changes in the prices of a handful of listed companies can affect the market value of major investors’ holdings, even over a relatively short trading period.