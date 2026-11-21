The market value of listed equities linked to Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and four other prominent Nigerian investors declined by an estimated N2.19 trillion between November 16 and November 20, 2026.

The market value of listed equities linked to Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and four other prominent Nigerian investors declined by an estimated N2.19 trillion between November 16 and November 20, 2026.

This is according to Nairametrics’ analysis of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) daily price lists, company shareholding disclosures and its holdings tracker, comparing Monday’s closing prices with Friday’s using the same share counts.

Dangote recorded the largest decline, driven by a fall in Dangote Cement, while Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Wale Tinubu and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede also recorded reductions in the market value of their tracked holdings.

The holdings tracked for Abdul Samad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga remained unchanged during the period.

Dangote Cement drives N2.08 trillion decline

Dangote Cement recorded the largest share-price decline among the companies tracked, falling 9.99% from N1,469.90 on Monday to N1,323 on Friday.

The decline reduced the market value of the combined 14.65 billion Dangote Cement shares held by Aliko Dangote and Dangote Industries Limited from N21.53 trillion to N19.38 trillion, representing a reduction of approximately N2.15 trillion.

Dangote’s cement holding comprises 27.64 million shares held directly, and approximately 14.62 billion shares held through Dangote Industries.

Dangote Sugar rose 7.44% from N65.15 to N70, increasing the value of the combined 15.48 billion shares held directly and through Dangote Industries from N1.008 trillion to N1.083 trillion.

NASCON closed at N167 on both dates, leaving Dangote Industries’ 1.68 billion shares valued at N280.71 billion.

Across Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar and NASCON, the combined net decline in the market value of Dangote-linked holdings was approximately N2.08 trillion.

The increase in Dangote Sugar’s share price partially offset the decline recorded by Dangote Cement.

However, the cement company’s share-price movement accounted for most of the reduction in the market value of Dangote’s tracked investments during the five trading sessions.

Otedola, Ovia and Elumelu record losses

Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia recorded a combined N77.69 billion decline in the market value of their tracked holdings in First HoldCo and Zenith Bank.

First HoldCo fell 3.49%, from N109 to N105.20, while Zenith Bank declined 4.74%, from N116 to N110.50.

The value of Otedola’s tracked 12.05 billion First HoldCo shares fell from N1.31 trillion to N1.27 trillion, representing an estimated N45.79 billion decline.

Ovia’s 5.80 billion Zenith Bank shares declined in value from N672.94 billion to N641.04 billion, a reduction of N31.91 billion.

UBA’s 5.32% decline from N40.40 to N38.25 reduced the value of Elumelu’s tracked 6.31 billion shares by N13.57 billion.

Transcorp fell 5.94%, from N32 to N30.10, reducing the value of 3.14 billion Elumelu-linked shares by N5.96 billion.

The declines in UBA and Transcorp brought the combined reduction in Elumelu-linked holdings to N19.53 billion.

Seplat remained unchanged at N16,241.90, leaving the tracker’s updated 132.29 million shares attributed to Elumelu-linked entities valued at N2.15 trillion.

Wale Tinubu also recorded an estimated N8.21 billion decline as Oando fell 5.99%, from N36.70 to N34.50, reducing the value of his tracked 3.73 billion shares from N136.97 billion to N128.76 billion.

Similarly, Access Holdings declined 2.59%, from N27 to N26.30, cutting N3.50 billion from the value of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s tracked stake.

NGX market capitalisation falls N3.35 trillion

The decline in the investors’ tracked holdings occurred as the broader Nigerian stock market reversed the gains recorded at the beginning of the trading week.

NGX market capitalisation fell from approximately N164.15 trillion on Monday, November 16, to N160.80 trillion on Friday, November 20, representing a decline of about N3.35 trillion.

The NGX All-Share Index declined approximately 2.04% between Monday’s and Friday’s closing levels.

Tuesday’s sell-off wiped N2.27 trillion from market capitalisation, with Dangote Cement contributing significantly to the decline.

Selling pressure continued through Friday, when banking stocks pushed the NGX Banking Index down 1.93%.

Market breadth closed negative on Friday, with 14 gainers against 36 decliners.

Not all major investors recorded declines in the market value of their tracked holdings.

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Cement and BUA Foods holdings remained valued at N22.54 trillion, while Mike Adenuga’s Conoil stake was unchanged at N108.44 billion.

The N2.19 trillion reduction represents the estimated change in the market value of the six investors’ listed shareholdings over the five trading sessions, rather than realised losses from the disposal of shares.