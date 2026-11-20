The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its downturn on Friday, November 20, 2026, as equity market capitalisation dropped by N406.34 billion in a single session, declining from N161.21 trillion recorded on Thursday to close at N160.80 trillion on Friday.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its downturn on Friday, November 20, 2026, as equity market capitalisation dropped by N406.34 billion in a single session, declining from N161.21 trillion recorded on Thursday to close at N160.80 trillion on Friday.

Concurrently, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 625.82 points (0.25%) to close at 247,660.74, down from 248,286.56 in the previous session.

Total equity market turnover for the day reached 305,623,900 shares traded across 29,586 deals.

Friday’s closing figure represented the lowest point of the trading week for the ASI, which had opened the week at a peak of 252,809.78 on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Across the five consecutive trading sessions, investor wealth contracted significantly, with total market capitalisation declining by N3.34 trillion from Monday’s n164.15 trillion. Over the same period, the All-Share Index shed 5,149.04 points (~2.04%), bringing the weekly average index point to 249,281.08.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 247,660.74, down 0.25% from 248,286.56

Market cap: N160.80 trillion, down 0.25% from N161.21 trillion

Market value lost: N406.34 billion

Trading volume: 305.62 million shares, down 17.85% from 372.02 million shares

Total deals: 29,586 deals, up 4.07% from 28,429 deals

Top 5 gainers

May & Baker Nigeria Plc (MAYBAKER): Up 10.00% to N44.00 from N40.00

Cornerstone Insurance Plc (CORNERST): Up 9.89% to N5.00 from N4.55

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (NPFMCRFBK): Up 8.99% to N4.85 from N4.45

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBANK): Up 8.80% to N6.80 from N6.25

Wapic Insurance Plc (WAPIC): Up 7.24% to N2.37 from N2.21

Top 5 Losers

Africa Prudential Plc (AFRIPRUD): Down 10.00% to N10.80 from N12.00

Fortis Global Insurance Plc (FTGINSURE): Down 9.55% to N1.80 from N1.99

Learn Africa Plc (LEARNAFRCA): Down 9.41% to N7.70 from N8.50

Meyer Plc (MEYER): Down 9.40% to N14.45 from N15.95

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (CMFC): Down 9.04% to N3.52 from N3.87

Driving the number

The market’s decline was primarily driven by sell-offs in major financial institutions and heavy-weight banking tickers.

The NGX Banking Index dropped from 2,345.06 to 2,299.75, while the NGX Premium Index slipped from 32,217.33 to 32,026.68.

Among major banking stocks, First HoldCo Plc recorded a 4.36% loss to close at N105.20, Zenith Bank Plc shed 2.81% to N110.50, and Access Holdings Plc dropped 2.41% to N26.30.

Further losses were observed in Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), down 1.72% to N114.00, and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), which slid 1.03% to N38.25. Financial services provider Africa Prudential Plc hit the maximum daily loss on the equities board, falling 10.00% from N12.00 to N10.80.

Sector performance

Sectoral performance across other boards was mixed. The NGX 30 Index fell to 9,115.70 and the NGX Oil/Gas Index dipped slightly to 5,712.15.

Conversely, moderate buying interest pushed the NGX Insurance Index up from 1,087.76 to 1,098.77, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index advanced from 4,012.07 to 4,028.05.

On the gainers’ chart, May & Baker Nigeria Plc led advancing equities with a 10.00% price gain to close at N44.00.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc gained 9.89% to reach N5.00, and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc rose 8.99% to N4.85.