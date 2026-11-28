The analysis covers nine selected NMX100 companies, defined as companies with annual turnover of N100 billion or more, whose interim dividends have been identified as relating to H1 2026.

The largest shareholders of nine major companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) are estimated to have earned a combined N709.68 billion in interim dividends relating to the first half of 2026.

The beneficiaries include foreign multinational corporations, family-owned businesses and some of Nigeria’s prominent businessmen, including Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia, Heirs Holdings chairman Tony Elumelu and Custodian Investment founder Wole Oshin.

An analysis by Nairametrics Research shows that a substantial proportion of the interim dividends declared by these companies accrued to their largest shareholders, reflecting the concentrated ownership structure of some of Nigeria’s biggest listed businesses.

Foreign corporate shareholders dominated the ranking, with MTN Group, Huaxin Building Materials Group and Standard Bank Group accounting for approximately N665.62 billion, or 93.8% of the combined dividend entitlements of the nine shareholders.

The figures also highlight how substantial equity holdings in profitable companies can generate recurring income for investors without them having to sell their shares.

The analysis covers nine selected NMX100 companies, defined as companies with annual turnover of N100 billion or more, whose interim dividends have been identified as relating to H1 2026.

Note: Dividend earnings were estimated by multiplying disclosed shareholdings by the interim dividend per share before withholding tax. Where shares are held through corporate entities, the analysis identifies the associated business owners or controlling groups without necessarily attributing the entire dividend earnings to them personally.

Here are the nine shareholders ranked in ascending order of their estimated interim dividend earnings:

9. Wole Oshin (Custodian Investment) – N434.26 million

Wole Oshin, founder of Custodian Investment Plc, is estimated to have earned N434.26 million from the financial services group’s interim dividend of 25 kobo per share, which amounted to a total distribution of N1.47 billion.

According to the company’s shareholding disclosure as of September 30, 2026, Oshin holds 1.50 billion shares indirectly through Gratitude Capital Limited and another 238.67 million shares through other disclosed direct and indirect interests.

This brings his combined shareholding to 1.74 billion units, representing approximately 29.53% of the company’s issued shares and making him its largest identifiable beneficial shareholder.

8. Rasheed Sarumi-linked SIAT (Presco) – N7.14 billion

SIAT SA, the controlling shareholder of palm oil producer Presco Plc, is estimated to have earned N7.14 billion from the company’s interim dividend of N10 per share. The company’s total dividend distribution amounted to approximately N11.67 billion.

SIAT holds approximately 714.06 million shares in Presco, representing a 61.20% ownership stake. The investment is linked to Nigerian businessman Rasheed Sarumi, founder of Saroafrica, through the ownership structure involving Oak & Saffron Limited and SIAT. The dividend, however, accrues to the corporate shareholder rather than Sarumi personally.

7. Tony Elumelu-linked Heirs Group (Seplat Energy) – N8.19 billion

The Heirs Group, associated with billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu, is estimated to have earned N8.19 billion from its investment in Seplat Energy, based on an interim dividend equivalent of N68.03 per share.

As of the August qualification date, the group holds approximately 120.40 million shares, representing a 20.07% stake in the indigenous oil and gas producer, making it the company’s largest identifiable beneficial shareholder.

With Seplat’s estimated total dividend distribution of N40.81 billion, the investment provides the Elumelu-linked group with significant dividend income in addition to potential capital appreciation.

6. Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank) – N8.70 billion

Zenith Bank founder and chairman Jim Ovia is estimated to have earned N8.70 billion from the bank’s H1 2026 interim dividend of N1.50 per share, which amounted to a total distribution of approximately N61.60 billion.

Ovia holds approximately 5.80 billion shares through his disclosed direct and indirect interests, representing a 14.13% stake in Zenith Bank. Despite holding a relatively smaller percentage stake compared with several controlling shareholders on this list, the size of Zenith Bank’s dividend distribution places him among the biggest individual beneficiaries.

5. Unilever Group (Unilever Nigeria) – N8.73 billion

Unilever Overseas Holdings BV, the controlling shareholder of Unilever Nigeria Plc, is estimated to have earned N8.73 billion from the consumer goods company’s interim dividend of N2 per share, which amounted to a total distribution of approximately N11.49 billion.

The multinational group holds approximately 4.36 billion shares in its Nigerian subsidiary, representing a 75.96% ownership stake. Consequently, more than three-quarters of the company’s dividend distribution accrues to its controlling shareholder.

4. Vaswani family-linked Tolaram (Guinness Nigeria) – N10.86 billion

N-Seven Nigeria Limited, the investment vehicle through which Singapore-headquartered Tolaram Group controls Guinness Nigeria Plc, is estimated to have earned N10.86 billion from the brewer’s interim dividend of N7 per share.

Based on Guinness Nigeria’s June 2026 shareholding disclosure, N-Seven held approximately 1.55 billion shares, representing a 70.86% ownership stake and accounting for more than 70% of the brewer’s estimated N15.33 billion dividend distribution.

Tolaram, an international conglomerate founded by the Vaswani family, expanded its presence in Nigeria’s consumer goods industry through the acquisition of a controlling interest in Guinness Nigeria. The dividend represents a return on the conglomerate’s investment in the Nigerian brewing industry.

3. Standard Bank Group (Stanbic IBTC Holdings) – N48.99 billion

South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, through Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited, is estimated to have earned N48.99 billion from Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc’s interim dividend of N4.50 per share.

Stanbic Africa Holdings owns approximately 10.89 billion shares, representing a 68.46% stake in the Nigerian financial services group. Its controlling interest entitles it to more than two-thirds of Stanbic IBTC’s estimated total dividend distribution of N71.56 billion, making it the third-largest beneficiary in the analysis.

2. Huaxin Group (HBM Nigeria) – N216.01 billion

China’s Huaxin Building Materials Group is estimated to have earned N216.01 billion from HBM Nigeria Plc’s interim dividend of N16 per share through its subsidiaries, Caricement BV and Davis Peak Holdings Limited.

Caricement BV holds approximately 9.03 billion shares, representing a 56.04% stake, while Davis Peak Holdings owns approximately 4.47 billion shares, representing a 27.77% stake.

The two subsidiaries collectively hold approximately 13.50 billion shares, representing an 83.81% ownership stake in the cement manufacturer, formerly known as Lafarge Africa Plc.

Huaxin acquired its controlling interest in the Nigerian cement manufacturer following Holcim Group’s divestment in 2025.

Of HBM Nigeria’s estimated N257.72 billion interim dividend distribution, approximately N144.44 billion accrues to Caricement BV and another N71.57 billion to Davis Peak Holdings.

Huaxin’s combined estimated dividend entitlement exceeds the combined earnings of the seven shareholders ranked below it, highlighting the scale of the financial returns associated with its investment in Nigeria’s cement industry.

1. MTN Group (MTN Nigeria) – N400.62 billion

South African telecommunications giant MTN Group tops the ranking through MTN International (Mauritius) Limited, its investment vehicle in MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, with estimated interim dividend earnings of N400.62 billion.

MTN International holds approximately 15.41 billion shares, representing a 73.39% stake in the Nigerian telecommunications company. Based on an interim dividend of N26 per share, its controlling stake accounts for a substantial proportion of MTN Nigeria’s estimated N545.88 billion total dividend distribution.

MTN International’s estimated dividend earnings represent approximately 62.8% of the combined entitlements of the nine shareholders covered in the analysis and exceed the combined earnings of the other eight shareholders.