Five of the world's richest technology billionaires recorded a combined wealth gain of $123.3 billion in a single day, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk accounting for the largest increase.

Five of the world’s richest technology billionaires recorded a combined wealth gain of $123.3 billion in a single day, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk accounting for the largest increase.

This is according to data from the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires ranking, which tracks fluctuations in the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest individuals based on the value of their assets.

Musk gained $44.1 billion, followed by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, whose fortune increased by $33.7 billion, and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, who added $18.3 billion to his net worth.

The wealth gains, recorded on Monday, November 23, 2026, coincided with a sharp recovery in US technology stocks following Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive officer. The rally reversed part of the losses suffered by technology investors last week.

Musk leads billionaire wealth gains

According to Forbes, Musk retained his position as the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune of $855.8 billion following a 5.44% daily increase.

The billionaire’s wealth increased by $44.1 billion, supported by his business interests in Tesla and SpaceX.

Jensen Huang: The Nvidia co-founder gained $33.7 billion, recording the largest percentage increase among the five billionaires as his fortune rose 30.57% to $143.8 billion.

Michael Dell: The Dell Technologies founder gained $18.3 billion, representing a 10.04% increase that brought his estimated fortune to $200.1 billion.

Larry Ellison: The Oracle co-founder’s wealth increased by $14.6 billion, or 10.64%, to $152.3 billion.

Larry Page: The Google co-founder gained $12.6 billion, representing a 5.70% increase in his fortune to $234.1 billion.

Musk and Huang accounted for $77.8 billion, or approximately 63.1%, of the cumulative wealth gains recorded by the five billionaires.

The increases reflect changes in the estimated value of their assets rather than realised earnings from the sale of their investments.

Nvidia rally drives technology stock recovery

The recovery followed Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after his resignation amid controversy surrounding his personal conduct.

According to reports, Nvidia shares surged 31.5% on Monday, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since 2003.

The rally added approximately $950 billion to Nvidia’s market capitalization, bringing its valuation to nearly $3.98 trillion.

The recovery extended across the broader US equity market, with the Nasdaq Composite rising 6.51%, the S&P 500 gaining 4.73% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 3.01%.

The Nasdaq-100 added more than $2 trillion in market value during the trading session.

Semiconductor stocks collectively gained approximately 14% as the recovery extended beyond Nvidia.

The broader market rebound coincided with substantial increases in the estimated fortunes of billionaires with significant interests in technology companies.

Huang recorded the highest percentage wealth gain among the five investors, while Musk recorded the largest increase in dollar terms.

The rally reversed part of the previous week’s losses, with Nvidia’s share-price recovery contributing significantly to the rebound in technology stocks.

Huang’s fortune rebounds after reinstatement

The latest wealth gains mark a significant reversal for Huang, whose fortune had come under pressure in recent weeks following controversy surrounding his leadership of Nvidia.

On November 9, Nairametrics reported that Huang lost $7.8 billion in 24 hours, reducing his estimated net worth to $154.4 billion amid reports of an independent investigation into allegations concerning his personal relationships and potential national security risks.

On November 12, Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president and CEO, ending 33 years of uninterrupted leadership.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones as its first board chairman.

On November 23, Nvidia reinstated Huang as CEO following a unanimous board decision.

The board said it was confident that Huang’s return posed no national security risk after receiving input from senior levels of the US government.

Huang’s fortune has experienced significant fluctuations during previous semiconductor market sell-offs.

In February 2025, the billionaire lost $9.5 billion in a single day following an 8.5% decline in Nvidia’s shares. He also suffered a $10 billion wealth decline in September 2024 amid a broader semiconductor sell-off.

His estimated net worth remains particularly sensitive to Nvidia’s stock performance, given his approximately 4% ownership stake in the semiconductor giant.