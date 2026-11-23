NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer, following a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors after a review of his leadership and potential national security concerns.

NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer, following a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors after a review of his leadership and potential national security concerns.

The company disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, November 23, saying the decision takes effect immediately after discussions and meetings with Huang.

The Board said it assessed Huang’s candour and ability to lead the company before reaching its decision. It also received input from senior levels of the United States government and said it was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

The decision restores Huang to the leadership of the US-based chipmaker, while Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue in her role as CFO.

More details later…