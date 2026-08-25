These investors own 46% of the entire market value of the NGX

Major shareholders in ten of Nigeria’s largest listed companies hold stakes worth an estimated N73.11 trillion, highlighting the significant concentration of ownership among the biggest companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Major shareholders in ten of Nigeria’s largest listed companies hold stakes worth an estimated N73.11 trillion, highlighting the significant concentration of ownership among the biggest companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The finding is based on a Nairametrics Research analysis of the shareholding structures of more than 100 companies listed on the NGX, with a focus on major individual and corporate shareholders in companies with the largest market capitalisations.

The research identified ten mega-cap stocks — defined for this analysis as companies with a market capitalisation of at least N5 trillion — where major shareholders own significant portions of the outstanding shares.

The companies are HBM Nigeria, First HoldCo, Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Airtel Africa, Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings and Zenith Bank.

Together, the ten companies had a combined market capitalisation of N113.00 trillion as of July 31, 2026, equivalent to 71.37% of the NGX’s total market capitalisation of N158.33 trillion.

More striking is how much of that value is attributable to the stakes held by their major shareholders.

The holdings identified by Nairametrics Research have a combined implied value of approximately N73.11 trillion, representing 64.70% of the combined market value of the ten companies and 46.18% of the entire NGX market capitalisation.

Put differently, about N46 out of every N100 of market value on the Nigerian Exchange is represented by shares belonging to this relatively small group of major shareholders in ten mega-cap companies.

The group includes Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Industries Limited, Dangote Industries Limited, MTN International (Mauritius) Limited, Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, Caricement BV, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu through Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited, Jim Ovia and Petrolin Ocean Limited.

Nairametrics Research calculated the implied value of the holdings using closing share prices as of July 31, 2026. Share prices as of January 2, 2026, were used as the reference point for calculating year-to-date performance.

Rabiu, Dangote dominate concentrated ownership

The largest concentration identified in the analysis is linked to Abdul Samad Rabiu, whose interests span two of the NGX’s biggest companies, BUA Foods and BUA Cement.

Rabiu holds 16.67 billion shares in BUA Foods Plc through personal direct and indirect interests, representing 92.64% of the company — the highest single-company ownership percentage among the shareholders covered by the research.

At BUA Foods’ July 31 closing price of N845.10, the stake was worth approximately N14.09 trillion. BUA Foods itself had a market capitalisation of N15.21 trillion.

Rabiu also personally holds 18.97 billion shares in BUA Cement Plc, equivalent to 56.03% of the cement producer, while BUA Industries Limited holds a further 13.46 billion shares representing 39.75%.

BUA Cement was valued at approximately N10.70 trillion as of July 31, after its share price climbed 77.03% year-to-date from N178.50 to N316.00.

Rabiu’s personal stakes in BUA Foods and BUA Cement have a combined implied value of approximately N20.09 trillion, equivalent to 12.69% of the entire NGX market capitalisation.

Including the BUA Industries stake in BUA Cement increases the economic interest associated with Rabiu across the two companies to approximately N24.34 trillion, or 15.37% of the entire NGX.

A similarly concentrated ownership structure exists at Dangote Cement, where Dangote Industries Limited owns 14.62 billion shares, equivalent to an 86.65% majority stake.

Dangote Cement’s shares rose 69.79% from N609.00 at the beginning of the year to N1,034.00 as of July 31, pushing its market capitalisation to approximately N17.45 trillion.

At that price, Dangote Industries’ stake was worth an estimated N15.12 trillion.

Telecom giants add another N26 trillion

The concentration is also particularly pronounced among Nigeria’s two largest listed telecommunications companies.

MTN International (Mauritius) Limited owns 73.39% of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, comprising approximately 15.41 billion shares.

MTN Nigeria’s share price increased 63.80% from N511.00 at the beginning of the year to N837.00 as of July 31, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately N17.57 trillion.

The parent company’s stake was consequently worth approximately N12.90 trillion.

Airtel Africa has a similar ownership structure, with Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited holding 2.29 billion shares representing 62.73% of the company.

Airtel’s NGX-listed shares surged 155.57% from N2,270.00 at the beginning of 2026 to N5,801.40 as of July 31.

That rally lifted Airtel Africa’s market capitalisation to approximately N21.80 trillion, making it the largest company among the ten mega-cap stocks covered by the analysis at the end of July.

Airtel Africa Mauritius’s majority stake was worth approximately N13.28 trillion.

Combined, the identified majority stakes in MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa alone were therefore worth approximately N26.18 trillion.

Majority ownership extends to HBM Nigeria

Another highly concentrated ownership position is found at HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc.

Caricement BV holds approximately 9.03 billion shares, representing a 56.04% majority stake in the industrial goods company.

HBM Nigeria has also been one of the strongest-performing mega-cap stocks in 2026, with its share price rising 169.89% from N134.50 at the beginning of the year to N363.00 as of July 31.

The rally pushed HBM Nigeria’s market capitalisation to approximately N5.85 trillion and valued Caricement BV’s stake at about N3.28 trillion.

Otedola and Elumelu build trillion-naira positions

The ownership concentration is less pronounced at First HoldCo and Seplat Energy, although the stakes held by their largest individual shareholders have grown substantially in value following strong share-price performances.

Femi Otedola holds 12.05 billion First HoldCo shares through direct and indirect interests, representing 26.50% of the financial services group and making him its largest individual shareholder.

First HoldCo shares through direct and indirect interests, representing of the financial services group and making him its largest individual shareholder. First HoldCo has been one of the best-performing mega-cap stocks in 2026, gaining 170.46% from N47.90 at the beginning of the year to N129.55 as of July 31.

The rally lifted the company’s market capitalisation to approximately N5.89 trillion and placed the implied value of Otedola’s stake at approximately N1.56 trillion.

Otedola has also continued to increase his shareholding during the period, further strengthening his position as First HoldCo’s dominant individual shareholder.

At Seplat Energy, Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited collectively hold 120.40 million shares, representing a 20.07% stake.

Seplat’s share price nearly doubled during the first seven months of 2026, rising 95.63% from N5,809.00 to N11,363.90.

With Seplat valued at approximately N6.82 trillion as of July 31, the combined Heirs stake had an implied value of about N1.37 trillion.

Ovia, Petrolin complete the ownership picture

Two smaller percentage stakes also make the cut because of the size of the underlying companies.

Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia holds 5.80 billion shares in the bank through direct and indirect interests, representing 14.13% of its outstanding shares.

Zenith Bank’s share price almost doubled during the period, rising from N61.80 at the beginning of the year to N123.55 as of July 31, a year-to-date increase of 99.92%.

With the bank valued at approximately N5.07 trillion, Ovia’s stake carried an implied value of approximately N716.74 billion.

Petrolin Ocean Limited, meanwhile, holds 360.90 million shares in Aradel Holdings Plc, representing an 8.30% stake.

Aradel’s share price rose 127.88% from N670.00 at the beginning of 2026 to N1,526.80 as of July 31, lifting its market capitalisation to approximately N6.63 trillion.

At that price, Petrolin Ocean’s stake was worth an estimated N551.02 billion.

What the data is saying

The analysis highlights an important feature of Nigeria’s equities market: many of its biggest companies remain heavily owned by founders, parent companies and strategic shareholders despite being publicly listed.

BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and HBM Nigeria each have an identified shareholder or shareholder group holding more than half of their outstanding shares.

This concentration also means that headline NGX market capitalisation does not necessarily represent the amount of equity readily available to public investors.

The distinction has become increasingly important as the NGX has expanded and mega-cap stocks have come to dominate the market.

The ten companies covered by the analysis account for more than 71% of total NGX market capitalisation, while the major shareholder stakes identified within them alone represent about 46% of the entire market.

Nairametrics Research calculated the implied value of the holdings using closing share prices as of July 31, 2026, while January 2, 2026 prices were used as the reference point for year-to-date performance.