NGX correction deepens as investors lock in gains after record run

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) settled below the 240K mark, maintaining massive year-to-date (YTD) gains of 54% at present.

Nigerian equities have been on intense profit-taking selloffs.

Though market correction episodes and choppy consolidation ranges are common, the overarching market theme remains one of significant macro-driven upswings supported by strong local demand.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) settled below the 240K mark, maintaining massive year-to-date (YTD) gains of 54% at present.

The NGX has succumbed to a protracted bears’ correction following new peaks that pushed it to historic high(s) early this year & earning the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) recognition as one of the best-performing equity markets in the world.

Consecutive days of aggressive selloffs eroded trillions of naira in market valuation and ended an extended months-long winning streak.

Key support levels (The Safety nets)

235,000-237,500: The first line of defence from the bulls. Within profit-taking in the index across time, the integrity of short-term bullish setup requires it to hold this level.

228,000 – 230,000: Medium Term Technical Floor. Falling below would indicate a broader and long-lasting decline, or into a consolidation range.

Major Resistance Levels (The Top Side Bottlenecks)

242,500 – 245,000: This is the area of immediate where recent rallies have had a very clear selling interest and been exhausting. For the steep upward trend to be resurrected, a clear, significant push through this channel would need to happen on strong volume.

Periodic pullbacks have, predictably, taken a toll on the nerves of participants including sharp monthly drawdowns and relatively minor daily drops largely owing to the sharp reversal in momentum as investors seize profits after strong upward multi-month rallies that cause market segments to oscillate in a choppy consolidation pattern instead of moving into a bear phase.

Domestic retail and institutional investors remain the predominant driver of trading activity, responsible for ~90% of total share of transacted value. Underlying market architecture is dominated by domestic institutions and retailers (which account for around 90% of our share trading activity), as is different to previous market crashes driven primarily by foreign capital flight.

Consequently, penetration remains very muted for foreign portfolios, (~10%), deterred by unresolved concerns around the currency and overall macro-outlook, though the ongoing monitoring processes for re-listing on international index providers such as FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones suggest their return is only a matter of when.

Recent losses have clawed at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)’s investment portfolios, stoking anxiety among a broad cross-section of investors. The ‘recent bloody bath’ was essentially a healthy, albeit swift, valuation realignment to a record-shattering bull run that’s y run its course.

Major weight sectors that pushed the (NGX)’ 2026 bull run-including banking, Oil & gas, and industrial goods were subject to extreme selloffs; and, as regulatory headwinds continued, insurance companies faced steep sell-downs following the introduction of the Insurance Industry Act, which kept a lid on insurance equities.

High yields on fixed assets are still contending sharply for investment flow and institutional liquidity against equities for portfolios to achieve some balance.

Outlook

Earnings reports remain mixed at the fundamentals level, though our key banking and industrial bellwether companies continue to post solid results, underpinning support for the stock. Market technicians forecast ongoing turbulence and choppy trading for the near term.

The Nigerian stock market is still shaking out the weak hands and leveraged exposures as far as the momentum indicators are concerned.

Top Investment analysts and investment banks are not seeing a systematic collapse but more of a price discovery, as it should be in a maturing market. Some astute long-term investors are taking advantage of attractive entry opportunities with heavy discounts for strong fundamentals like tier-1 banks, oil majors, and consumer goods.