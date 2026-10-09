Femi Otedola gains N1.48 trillion in Q3 2026

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola recorded a N1.48 trillion increase in the market value of his investment in First HoldCo during the third quarter of 2026.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola recorded a N1.48 trillion increase in the market value of his investment in First HoldCo during the third quarter of 2026.

The value of his holding in the financial services group rose from N451.50 billion at the end of June to N1.93 trillion in September, according to an analysis of his listed investments on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The increase coincided with a sharp rise in First HoldCo’s share price during the period, making the banking group the major contributor to the recorded growth in Otedola’s listed investment value.

First HoldCo shares surge 185.3%

According to data from Nairametrics, First HoldCo recorded an 185.3% increase in its share price during the third quarter.

The company’s share price climbed from N56.05 on June 30 to N159.90 on September 30, representing an increase of N103.85 per share.

The value of Otedola’s holding rose from N451.50 billion to N1.93 trillion during the period. This represents an increase of N1.48 trillion, equivalent to 326.7% of the June valuation.

The difference between the 185.3% share-price appreciation and the 326.7% increase in holding value indicates that changes in the number of shares included in the valuation also contributed to the reported gain.

Otedola expands First HoldCo stake

Otedola has maintained a significant investment position in First HoldCo, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria.

The shareholding data provided for January 2026 shows that he held approximately 8.06 billion shares in the company, representing 18.12% of its outstanding shares at the time.

Otedola’s gains in First HoldCo come amid a series of share acquisitions that strengthened his ownership in the financial services group during the third quarter of 2026.

On August 18, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Otedola acquired an additional 147.74 million First HoldCo shares for N20.68 billion through his investment vehicle, Calvados Global Services Limited.

The shares were purchased at N140 each on August 14, increasing his total holding from approximately 11.9 billion to 12.05 billion shares and raising his ownership stake to about 26.5%.

On August 24, he acquired another 95.7 million shares valued at N12.58 billion at N131.48 per share, further consolidating his position in the group.

By September 19, 2026, Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires data placed Otedola’s net worth at $2 billion for the first time, up $200 million from August’s $1.8 billion valuation.