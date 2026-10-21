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Elon Musk regains trillionaire status as wealth jumps $88 billion

Elon Musk has regained his status as the world's richest trillionaire after his estimated net worth surged by $88 billion on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a sharp increase in the share prices of SpaceX and Tesla

Deborah Dan-Awoh

Analyst

2 min read

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Elon Musk regains trillionaire status as wealth jumps $88 billion

Elon Musk has regained his status as the world’s richest trillionaire after his estimated net worth surged by $88 billion on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a sharp increase in the share prices of SpaceX and Tesla.

The billionaire’s fortune climbed to approximately $1.013 trillion as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, marking another milestone in his rapidly fluctuating wealth.

The increase came within the first hour of trading on Wednesday, driven by investor optimism surrounding SpaceX’s latest financial results and expectations ahead of Tesla’s quarterly earnings announcement.

Musk, who became the world’s first trillionaire earlier this year, has experienced significant fluctuations in his wealth, largely reflecting movements in the market valuations of his companies.

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SpaceX, Tesla rally boosts Musk’s wealth

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth surge followed a more than 10% increase in SpaceX shares after the aerospace company reported third-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

  • Tesla shares also gained more than 3% ahead of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s anticipated quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release after Wednesday’s market close.
  • The rally was further supported by Musk’s confirmation during SpaceX’s earnings call on Tuesday evening that the aerospace company and Tesla were considering a potential merger.

The disclosure generated fresh investor interest in both companies, particularly given their growing involvement in artificial intelligence, energy technology and advanced manufacturing.

However, no definitive merger agreement has been announced, and discussions remain preliminary.

Musk’s trillionaire status faces volatility

Musk’s latest wealth surge comes barely two weeks after he regained his trillionaire status following a $65 billion increase in his fortune within 24 hours.

More recently, on October 19, Nairametrics reported that Musk had pledged to distribute one SpaceX share to every child in the United States in 2027, a proposed giveaway estimated at $10.5 billion based on the company’s share price at the time.

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