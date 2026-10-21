Elon Musk regains trillionaire status as wealth jumps $88 billion

Elon Musk has regained his status as the world's richest trillionaire after his estimated net worth surged by $88 billion on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a sharp increase in the share prices of SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk has regained his status as the world’s richest trillionaire after his estimated net worth surged by $88 billion on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a sharp increase in the share prices of SpaceX and Tesla.

The billionaire’s fortune climbed to approximately $1.013 trillion as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, marking another milestone in his rapidly fluctuating wealth.

The increase came within the first hour of trading on Wednesday, driven by investor optimism surrounding SpaceX’s latest financial results and expectations ahead of Tesla’s quarterly earnings announcement.

Musk, who became the world’s first trillionaire earlier this year, has experienced significant fluctuations in his wealth, largely reflecting movements in the market valuations of his companies.

SpaceX, Tesla rally boosts Musk’s wealth

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth surge followed a more than 10% increase in SpaceX shares after the aerospace company reported third-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Tesla shares also gained more than 3% ahead of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s anticipated quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release after Wednesday’s market close.

The rally was further supported by Musk’s confirmation during SpaceX’s earnings call on Tuesday evening that the aerospace company and Tesla were considering a potential merger.

The disclosure generated fresh investor interest in both companies, particularly given their growing involvement in artificial intelligence, energy technology and advanced manufacturing.

However, no definitive merger agreement has been announced, and discussions remain preliminary.

Musk’s trillionaire status faces volatility

Musk’s latest wealth surge comes barely two weeks after he regained his trillionaire status following a $65 billion increase in his fortune within 24 hours.

On October 6, Nairametrics reported that Musk’s net worth had climbed above $1 trillion as SpaceX shares gained more than 5%, while Tesla recorded an increase of over 1%. The recovery followed stronger-than-expected Tesla vehicle deliveries and renewed investor optimism surrounding SpaceX’s valuation.

The billionaire first crossed the trillion-dollar threshold in June 2026 following SpaceX’s historic public listing. Nairametrics reported that the company priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, valuing it at approximately $1.8 trillion and adding an estimated $188 billion to Musk’s fortune in a single day.

However, the rally was followed by significant volatility. On June 24, it was reported that Musk had fallen below trillionaire status after a $118 billion adjustment reduced his estimated net worth to $957 billion. The decline was largely attributed to changes in Bloomberg’s valuation of unvested Tesla shares linked to his compensation package.

More recently, on October 19, Nairametrics reported that Musk had pledged to distribute one SpaceX share to every child in the United States in 2027, a proposed giveaway estimated at $10.5 billion based on the company’s share price at the time.