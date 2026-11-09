Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang over suspected espionage links

Nvidia's board of directors has launched an independent investigation into Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang following reports that he had a relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for China.

Nvidia’s board of directors has launched an independent investigation into Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang following reports that he had a relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for China.

The investigation follows Huang’s admission that he had been unfaithful to his wife, raising concerns about potential national security risks and corporate governance at the world’s leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

According to Bloomberg, the investigation will examine whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation and whether any sensitive corporate information was compromised.

The development comes as Nvidia faces growing scrutiny over its business relationships in China and restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Why Nvidia is investigating Jensen Huang

The investigation follows reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

According to the New York Times, US intelligence authorities investigated Alice Huang and concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Megaspeed, which purchases Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, has also faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped China obtain advanced semiconductors restricted under US export controls.

However, the espionage allegations have not been established through the Nvidia board’s investigation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nvidia confirmed that an independent committee of directors, supported by external legal advisers, would oversee the inquiry.

The company said it had no reason to believe that either national security or its confidential information had been compromised.

Nvidia also expressed confidence in Huang’s leadership, confirming that he would continue serving as CEO while the investigation proceeds.

Jensen Huang admits affair, apologises to employees

Huang acknowledged the relationship in an internal memorandum circulated to Nvidia employees over the weekend.

He admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues and shareholders.

The Nvidia co-founder also pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the company’s interests and supporting US national security.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump publicly defended Huang, describing him as a “fine person” and expressing support for his continued leadership. Trump said he had not discussed the allegations directly with the Nvidia CEO.

The investigation has introduced fresh uncertainty for Nvidia, whose shares have declined approximately 22% from their October peak.

The company’s shares also fell about 6% on Germany’s Tradegate exchange on Monday compared with Friday’s US closing price.

The investigation comes ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for November 17.

What you should know

The investigation comes amid growing concerns about Nvidia’s valuation and the sustainability of the global artificial intelligence boom, which has driven the company’s rapid expansion over the past three years.

The restrictions had forced Nvidia to record a $5.5 billion inventory charge, while Huang disclosed that the company had lost access to approximately $15 billion in potential sales.