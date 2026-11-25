A new study by Magna Collective has found that nine in ten Nigerian entrepreneurs started their businesses with personal and family savings, highlighting the limited access to external financing among early-stage businesses in the country.

A new study by Magna Collective has found that nine in ten Nigerian entrepreneurs started their businesses with personal and family savings, highlighting the limited access to external financing among early-stage businesses in the country.

The report, titled The State of Early-Stage Venture in Nigeria, found that the typical founder started with about N500,000, was 28 years old and worked full-time on the business.

The study, which examined more than 24,000 businesses across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, also found that only 3% of the founders had secured equity investment, while fewer than one in four had raised money from external sources, mainly family members and grants.

The findings underscore the funding constraints facing Nigeria’s early-stage business ecosystem, where most entrepreneurs depend on personal resources rather than institutional investors or formal financing channels to establish and grow their ventures.

High cost of borrowing limits funding

According to Magna Collective, the challenge is compounded by the high cost of borrowing, with the average maximum lending rate standing at 32.6% in September 2026, making bank loans difficult to access for many small businesses.

“Nigeria does not have a shortage of founders. It has a shortage of first customers,” said Femi Awoniyi, Managing Partner at Magna Collective.

“It is still worth building here, and founders show it every time they put their own savings in. What is missing is the bridge to steady sales: paying customers, distribution and capital that fits.”

The report comes amid growing attention on Nigeria’s venture capital market, where funding discussions are often dominated by large technology companies and headline-grabbing investment deals.

Magna Collective noted that four companies accounted for 69% of the $635 million raised by Nigerian startups in the first nine months of 2026, leaving a much larger pool of smaller businesses largely outside the focus of conventional venture funding.

The study therefore examined businesses across different sectors, including software, agriculture, education, healthcare and fashion, to provide a broader picture of entrepreneurship beyond the technology startups that typically attract investor attention.

Northern states emerge as major startup hubs

The report also challenges the perception that Nigeria’s entrepreneurial activity is concentrated mainly in Lagos and Abuja.

It found that 72% of the businesses surveyed were located outside the two cities, with Kano, Katsina and Kaduna each recording more builders than any southern state except Lagos.

Despite this geographical spread, Lagos maintains a significant advantage in business revenue.

The typical business generating sales in Lagos records monthly revenue of N498,000, about five times the N100,000 recorded by comparable businesses outside Lagos and Abuja.

The disparity highlights the uneven distribution of commercial opportunities, customer access and business infrastructure across the country.

It also suggests that expanding entrepreneurship support beyond Nigeria’s major commercial centres could help unlock business activity in other parts of the country.

Most Nigerian businesses are not technology startups

Another major finding is the dominance of traditional, customer-facing businesses in Nigeria’s early-stage ecosystem.

According to the report, 57% of the businesses surveyed fall into the category Magna Collective describes as Operators, including farms, clinics and schools that rely on direct human interaction to acquire and serve customers.

The proportion rises to 64% among businesses outside Lagos and Abuja.

The classification forms part of the report’s Magna Four Builder Model, which groups businesses according to how they attract and serve customers.

The findings suggest that much of the support available to early-stage businesses may not adequately reflect the structure of Nigeria’s wider entrepreneurial ecosystem, as many programmes are designed primarily around software startups.

However, the report found that technology adoption can also improve the performance of traditional businesses.

Operators that developed their own software, such as ordering or booking systems, were three times more likely to generate monthly revenue of at least N1 million than comparable businesses at the same stage.

What you should know

The study’s findings reflect the funding gap in the Nigerian startup ecosystem even as established ventures continue to struggle as funding dwindles.

For September 2026, Nairmetrics reported that Nigerian startup funding declined 96.9% month-on-month even as nine startups raised a combined $11.3 million.

Funding for Nigerian startups fell sharply from the $364.1 million recorded by 20 companies in August.