Tensions have escalated in Magodo Phase 1, Lagos, following the deployment of about 200 police officers to the estate amid the lingering Shangisha/Magodo land dispute.

Tensions have escalated in Magodo Phase 1, Lagos, following the deployment of about 200 police officers to the estate amid the lingering Shangisha/Magodo land dispute.

According to a TVC News report monitored by Nairametrics, the deployment began in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting activities and leaving residents dismayed.

The officers were reportedly brought in at the request of the judgment creditors, including members of the Adeyiga family, to provide security ahead of their planned development of the wetlands around Magodo.

Residents Protest Police Presence in Magodo

A video circulating on social media showed residents confronting the officers over their deployment and the disruption of activities within the estate. The residents expressed displeasure over what they described as the police entering the community without adequate engagement with those affected by the land dispute.

A community representative seen in the footage said residents had been involved in efforts to resolve the disagreement and should have been consulted before the police moved into the estate.

“We are all stakeholders in this, and many of these people would have understood if you explained to them. This was induced by you people by invading us first this morning,” he said.

The representative also accused the police of breaching a court order allegedly restraining them from arresting community officials.

“There is an order of court restraining you from arresting any of our officers, and you have arrested them,” he said.

He further faulted the reported arrest of the community chairman, arguing that the police should have invited him rather than taking him into custody. “The chairman is supposed to have been invited, not arrested, in a civilised community,” he added.

The confrontation reflected residents’ objections to the police presence and their concerns about how the proposed development of the wetlands could affect the estate.

549 Plots at Centre of Magodo Dispute

The wetlands were reportedly provided by the Lagos State Government as part of efforts to resolve the dispute arising from a 2013 Supreme Court judgment. The apex court upheld earlier rulings by lower courts granting the claimants preferential consideration in the allocation or reallocation of plots in Shangisha Village and directed the state government to allocate 549 plots to the judgment creditors.

However, the proposed development of the wetlands has faced strong opposition from Magodo residents, who have raised concerns about its potential implications for the estate.

Residents fear that the project could compromise security within the community.

They have also expressed concerns that the development could damage roads and other critical infrastructure.

The renewed confrontation has brought the longstanding dispute back into focus, particularly over the implications of the proposed project for residents’ homes and the surrounding environment.

Meanwhile, the police officers have reportedly withdrawn from the estate, restoring the free flow of traffic and movement in and out of the community.

What you should know

The latest confrontation recalls an earlier standoff at Magodo Phase II Estate in January 2022, when a police team deployed to the area refused to leave despite an intervention by the Lagos State Government.

At the time, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who led the police team from Abuja, publicly declined to comply with an order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to vacate the estate.

Sanwo-Olu had visited the community alongside members of his cabinet amid protests by residents and engaged the police officer, asking the team to leave the premises.

However, the officer maintained that the team would only withdraw following directives from the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police, who had deployed them for the assignment.

The governor said he had earlier spoken with both officials and that the issues had been resolved. The latest deployment has once again drawn attention to the prolonged Shangisha/Magodo land dispute and the tensions surrounding the implementation of the court judgment.