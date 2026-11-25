Rivers United have secured a $350,000 front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with GOKA Sports and Casino, giving the Port Harcourt club its biggest shirt sponsorship deal in its history.

Rivers United have secured a $350,000 front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with GOKA Sports and Casino, giving the Port Harcourt club its biggest shirt sponsorship deal in its history.

The three-year agreement, valued at approximately N490 million, is the biggest front-of-shirt sponsorship in the club’s history.

The three-year partnership will run from the 2026/27 season, with GOKA’s branding appearing on the club’s shirts.

The agreement was signed by Rivers United administrator, Barrister Chris Green, and GOKA representative, Jide Odi.

Spread evenly across the contract, the deal is worth approximately $116,667 (₦163.3 million) annually, based on the figures announced by the club.

While the agreement provides Rivers United with a significant commercial commitment, its value also offers another indication of the opportunities available to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs as betting and gaming companies increase their involvement in the domestic game.

Betting companies deepen their presence in Nigerian football

GOKA’s partnership with Rivers United adds to the growing involvement of betting and gaming companies in Nigerian football, where sponsorship agreements have become an important source of commercial funding for clubs and competitions.

At league level, the NPFL secured a $7.5 million title sponsorship agreement with EuroMatch in 2025. The three-year deal is valued at $2.5 million per season, with the then NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye saying that 60 per cent of the annual proceeds would be distributed among the league’s 20 clubs.

The arrangement was presented as a means of improving clubs’ financial positions, including their ability to meet players’ wages and welfare obligations.

Rivers United’s agreement with GOKA brings that commercial relationship down to club level. Its $350,000 value over three years is equivalent to approximately $116,667 annually, although the deal covers a different set of rights from the league’s title sponsorship.

The agreement also comes as NPFL clubs continue to attract partners from outside the traditional pool of football sponsors. For Rivers United, the immediate challenge will be to translate the commercial value of the partnership into resources that can support the club’s operations and ambitions on the pitch.

Who is GOKA?

GOKA operates in the sports betting and online casino market. Its website identifies GOKA N.V. as the platform’s operator and lists licence references for Nigeria and Ghana.

The company has also been building its profile in the Nigerian market through football-related marketing. On November 18, 2026, Nairametrics reported that GOKA BET had unveiled former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its brand ambassador. The partnership, announced at an event in Lagos, is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in Nigeria and expanding its reach across other African markets.

The Rivers United agreement gives the brand another route into Nigerian football, this time through visibility on the shirt of an established NPFL club.

However, the financial details released so far do not state how the $350,000 will be paid, whether the amount will be spread equally across the three seasons, or whether the agreement includes additional performance-related or promotional obligations.

Those details will matter in assessing the actual financial value of the partnership to the club.

What the deal could mean for Rivers United’s title ambitions

For Rivers United, the sponsorship arrives with the club looking to turn last season’s narrow title miss into a title win this season as they continue their title charge in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

The Port Harcourt side finished second in the 2025/26 NPFL season with 67 points, one behind champions Rangers International, who secured the title with a 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City on the final day. Rivers United won their final match 3-0 against Katsina United, but it was not enough to overtake Rangers.

The club has previously won the NPFL title, in 2022, and will be looking to return to the top of Nigerian football.

A sponsorship agreement of this size could help ease some of the financial demands of running a competitive team. Depending on how the proceeds are structured and deployed, the money could support areas such as player welfare, travel, training and squad planning.

But sponsorship income does not automatically translate into success on the pitch. The impact of the GOKA agreement will depend on the payment structure, the club’s financial priorities and how effectively the resources are managed.

For now, the deal is an important commercial development for Rivers United and another sign of the role betting companies are playing in the financing of Nigerian football.