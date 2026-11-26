The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has suspended the wanted declaration issued against Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group; Nestoil’s Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi; and others.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has suspended the wanted declaration issued against Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group; eight other persons.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on November 25, 2026, by CSP Ani Iniedu, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The development comes hours after Obaigbena denied threatening the life of FirstBank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, saying he had received no police invitation over the matter.

IGP orders impartial investigation into case

According to the statement, Disu has taken note of a publication declaring the following individuals wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation: Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group; Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.

The IGP directed that the case be transferred to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja, “for a thorough and impartial investigation”.

He also advised all parties to report to the FID, NPF Abuja, between November 26 and 30, 2026.

The IGP further directed that the wanted declaration be “vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation”.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to due process and assured the public that the matter would be handled professionally and in accordance with the law.

Police earlier declared Obaigbena wanted

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier declared Obaigbena and eight others wanted in connection with a parcel containing live ammunition delivered to Alebiosu’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Olohundare Jimoh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, announced the wanted declaration on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during a press conference at the command’s headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.

According to Jimoh, a dispatch rider delivered a parcel presented as a gift to Alebiosu’s residence in May 2026, where it was received by security personnel.

The police alleged that the parcel contained two rounds of live ammunition and carried no message identifying the sender. This prompted the command to assemble a team of detectives, ballistics experts and forensic investigators.

Jimoh said:

“This is a very serious threat to the life of anyone to whom such a parcel is sent. The fear of crime is worse than the crime itself. What this portends for anyone who receives such ammunition is what prompted an immediate police investigation into the matter.”

“Only Mr Eze Obiefule Emmanuel of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited reported to the police on the scheduled date of 12 November 2026 for questioning. The remaining suspects have, to date, refused to honour the police invitation.”

“The investigation into the serious threat to the life of the complainant and his family cannot be left unresolved.”

Obaigbena denies threatening FirstBank CEO

However, Obaigbena, in a statement issued by his office titled “This Desperate Smear Campaign Will Not Stand”, maintained that the media executive had no personal dispute with Alebiosu or FirstBank Chairman Femi Otedola.

The office said Obaigbena had spoken with senior police officials as recently as November 19, 2026, about state policing, but none had indicated that they wanted to speak with him about the investigation.

Obaigbena’s office claimed it had checked all his offices and found no invitation from the police or any other law enforcement agency regarding the investigation.

On the commercial dispute involving General Hydrocarbons Limited, Obaigbena’s office said the company and FirstBank had been pursuing an out-of-court settlement following a Supreme Court ruling in July 2026.

The statement also disclosed that Obaigbena and Otedola had met twice and exchanged messages regarding a possible settlement.

FirstBank’s $225.8 million loan dispute

FirstBank and General Hydrocarbons Limited, a company linked to Obaigbena, have previously faced off in court over disputed financing.

The dispute resulted in legal proceedings involving the company, its affiliates and individuals, including the media executive.

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Federal High Court issued an interim order freezing assets and accounts linked to General Hydrocarbons and Obaigbena following allegations of $225.8 million in unpaid loans.

Later that month, the court set aside the asset-freezing orders and declined Obaigbena’s request to strike out the case.