A commercial building in Lagos’s Computer Village caught fire early Tuesday, resulting in the loss of goods valued at millions of naira.

The incident occurred at a one-storey structure on Somoye Osundairo Street, Ikeja, according to a preliminary report by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Emergency responders were mobilised shortly before 2:00 a.m. after distress calls were received through the state’s 767 and 112 emergency lines.

What they are saying

LASEMA said emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m. and found the upper floor of the building, occupied by traders dealing in computers and accessories, fully engulfed in flames. Thick smoke and intense heat were visible on arrival, indicating severe combustion within the structure.

“Firefighting operations have successfully suppressed and contained the fire within the affected building. Continuous damping-down operations are ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition,” the agency stated.

The agency added that safety measures were implemented immediately, including cordoning off the area, to protect adjoining structures in the tightly clustered market.

Backstory

As a backdrop to the recent fire at Computer Village, in 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians (AMCODET) had urged the Nigerian government to install CCTV cameras across the electronics hub to boost security.

AMCODET President, Kehinde Apara, highlighted a recent explosion at a shop in the village. The incident occurred when a parcel containing an explosive device was opened, raising serious concerns about safety in one of Lagos’s busiest commercial districts, according to an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

What you should know

Computer Village is the largest technology market in West Africa. Located in the heart of Ikeja, the market is home to thousands of vendors who deal in mobile phones, accessories, and electronic gadgets.

It is one of the top markets in Lagos to purchase affordable phone accessories. Often described as the heartbeat of Nigeria’s tech trade, you can find virtually every accessory imaginable charger, cases, batteries, screen guards, earphones, phone grip, selfie stick and smartwatches.