‘Call of My Life’ hits N855 million, extends Nollywood box-office winning streak

Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has crossed N855 million at the Nigerian box office, extending its strong theatrical run and further cementing its position as the highest-grossing local film of 2026.

Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has crossed N855 million at the Nigerian box office, extending its strong theatrical run and further cementing its position as the highest-grossing local film of 2026.

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, made the announcement on its X platform Monday.

The latest figure represents a significant increase from the N628 million previously reported, making Call of My Life the first Nollywood title to gross more than N600 million outside the traditional December holiday release window.

What they are saying

Announcing the milestone, FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, said the movie’s box-office earnings were still rising.

“N855 MILLION and still counting! Call of My Life continues its incredible box office run” it said

FilmOne also thanked moviegoers for their support, saying the milestone would not have been possible without audiences who watched the film.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without everyone who has shown up to watch,” the distributor added.

Directed and edited by Dammy Twitch and written by Uzoamaka Power, the film follows Soluchi, a hopeless romantic recovering from heartbreak after being abandoned by her former lover, Kalu.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when a work-related phone call introduces her to Eli, opening the door to a new chapter in her search for love.

The movie features Uzoamaka Power, Zubby Michael, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Justin Chukwudi Ugonna and Ezekiel.

The production was led by producer Blessing Uzzi, with Abisola Yussuf serving as line producer. Original music and the score were composed by Cobhams Asuquo.

Get up to speed

The latest milestone builds on a series of box-office records set by Call of My Life since its release.

Nairametrics previously reported that the movie had crossed N628 million at the Nigerian box office in June. At the time, the film had also climbed to become the seventh-highest-grossing Nollywood release in the West African market and had maintained the number-one position at the box office for six consecutive weekends.

Apart from Call of My Life, Nigeria’s cinema market has continued to record strong performances from both Nollywood and major international releases, with several titles setting notable box-office milestones in recent months.

In March, Nollywood romantic drama Love and New Notes, starring Timini Egbuson, emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026 in West Africa, with N328 million in box-office revenue within weeks of its release.

The film opened with approximately N106.5 million during its debut weekend, including more than N100 million on its opening day.

Meanwhile, international releases have also continued to drive local box-office activity.

In July, Supergirl emerged as the highest-grossing film in Nigerian cinemas for the week of June 26 to July 2, 2026, generating N66.9 million in ticket sales during its opening run.

The Warner Bros. title screened across 72 locations and recorded a weekend gross of N44.88 million, according to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Comscore and the NFVCB.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day also set a new record for the biggest preview opening in Nigerian box-office history, generating N120.4 million ahead of its nationwide release.

The Michael biopic has also joined the list of major box-office performers, crossing the N800 million mark in Nigeria. The film generated N11.98 million during the week of June 26 to July 2, bringing its reported cumulative earnings to N790.96 million before subsequently crossing the N800 million milestone.

Nairametrics has earlier written about the top 10 movies that crossed the N100 million mark at the Nigeria box office.

What you should know

The film’s strong showing comes against a broader backdrop of recovery in Nigeria’s cinema industry.

In April, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s cinema industry recorded its strongest first-quarter performance in six years, with total admissions rising to 752,136 in Q1 2026, according to data from the Nigerian box office.

The figure points to a continued recovery in theatrical demand, while also reflecting the growing strength of Nollywood productions at the domestic box office.

Q1 2026 admissions increased from 661,720 recorded in the same period of 2025, representing a significant year-on-year improvement and a clear rebound from the weaker admission figures recorded in previous years.