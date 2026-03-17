Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has recorded another major box office milestone as his latest feature, Love and New Notes, emerges as the highest-grossing film of 2026 in West Africa, grossing N328 million within weeks of release.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the romantic drama has sustained strong cinema attendance across Nigeria and Ghana, reflecting continued audience demand for locally produced theatrical content.

The film’s performance places it among the top-tier Nollywood releases in recent years and reinforces the growing commercial viability of mid-to-high budget productions.

Box office breakdown

The film opened strongly at the domestic box office, earning approximately N106.5 million within its opening weekend, including an opening-day gross of over N100 million.

This positions Love and New Notes among the strongest debuts of the year, particularly within a competitive release window that has seen multiple high-profile titles vying for audience attention.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and starring Sophie Alakija alongside Egbuson, the film is set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 1984 currency reform. It follows a young couple navigating love, survival, and moral dilemmas in a rapidly changing economic environment.

By combining romance with socio-economic commentary, the film has resonated with a broad demographic, contributing to its sustained box office run.

Egbuson’s consistent box office traction aligns with a broader shift within the industry, where star power, strategic distribution, and targeted marketing increasingly determine theatrical success.

What you should know

The project, co-produced by FilmOne Studios and distributed in collaboration with FilmTribe Media, secured wide cinema placement across key urban markets. Screenings were held in major locations including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, and Accra, ensuring strong regional penetration and access to diverse audiences.

The film’s rollout was preceded by a high-profile premiere in Lagos, which attracted leading figures from Nigeria’s entertainment industry, further amplifying visibility ahead of its nationwide release. The event highlighted the growing importance of premieres and promotional circuits in driving early box office momentum.

In a statement shared via social media, FilmOne Entertainment expressed appreciation to audiences for the strong turnout, noting that the film continues to enjoy steady patronage across cinemas. The distributor described the milestone as another positive signal for the industry’s growth trajectory.

With its current performance and continued screenings, Love and New Notes is expected to maintain momentum in the coming weeks. Its success reinforces Nollywood’s ongoing evolution into a more structured, commercially driven industry capable of delivering consistent box office returns both domestically and across regional markets.