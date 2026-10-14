CAF raises annual funding for African football federations to $700,000, marking 250% growth since 2021

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased its annual financial support to its 54 member associations, raising the maximum subvention available to each federation to $700,000 as the continental football body expands its investment in football development and institutional capacity.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased its annual financial support to its 54 member associations, raising the maximum subvention available to each federation to $700,000 as the continental football body expands its investment in football development and institutional capacity.

The latest adjustment represents a 33% increase from the previous allocation of $525,000 and continues CAF’s gradual increase in financial support to national football governing bodies under the leadership of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Since 2021, CAF’s annual funding allocation per member association has increased from $200,000 to $700,000, representing a 250% growth in financial support over four years.

The increase forms part of CAF’s broader objective of strengthening football administration, improving governance structures and creating a more financially sustainable football ecosystem across its 54 member countries.

CAF’s funding commitment expands

Under the revised funding structure, each CAF member association will now receive up to $700,000 annually.

Based on the 54 member associations covered under CAF’s framework, the maximum annual allocation to national football bodies could reach approximately $37.8 million.

This represents a significant increase from the previous structure, where each association received up to $525,000 annually.

The difference of $175,000 per federation translates to an additional potential annual allocation of about $9.45 million across all member associations.

The increased funding provides CAF with a larger financial footprint in supporting football development programmes across the continent.

CAF’s funding growth trajectory

CAF’s latest adjustment follows a consistent increase in its financial support framework.

In 2021, each member association received $200,000 annually.

The allocation was subsequently increased to $400,000 before rising to $525,000 and now reaching $700,000.

This means CAF has added $500,000 to the annual funding available to each federation within four years.

The growth represents one of the most significant expansions of direct financial support from CAF to national football bodies in recent years.

What this means for African football

The increase goes beyond a simple rise in annual funding, as it gives national football associations a larger and more predictable financial base for long-term planning.

For many football federations across Africa, limited funding has historically affected the ability to consistently invest in grassroots development, coaching structures, competitions, infrastructure and administrative systems.

The additional resources could allow associations to strengthen youth academies, improve women’s football programmes, expand technical training and create better operational structures.

A more stable funding model could also reduce dependence on irregular sources of income, including government support and short-term sponsorship arrangements, allowing football bodies to focus on strategic development rather than immediate financial pressures.

Wider economic impact of increased football investment

The increase in CAF funding could have wider implications for Africa’s sports economy.

A stronger football ecosystem creates opportunities beyond players and competitions, supporting employment across coaching, refereeing, sports administration, facility management, media, marketing and other related industries.

Improved youth development structures could also strengthen Africa’s talent pipeline, potentially increasing future commercial opportunities through player transfers, sponsorships and broadcasting revenues.

As football continues to grow as a commercial industry, stronger national associations become important in unlocking the economic value of the sport.

More funding for regional football structures

Beyond national associations, CAF has also increased funding for its zonal unions.

The allocation for CAF zonal unions will rise from $750,000 to $900,000 annually, representing a 20% increase.

CAF also increased support to the African Clubs Association (ACA) from $400,000 to $500,000.

The adjustments extend CAF’s financial support across different levels of African football administration, from national federations to regional and club structures.

Supporting governance and football development

CAF said the additional resources are intended to support football development structures, youth and women’s football programmes, administrative improvements and governance initiatives.

The funding is also expected to support key football stakeholders, including players, coaches, referees and administrators.

By increasing direct financial support, CAF is attempting to build stronger football institutions capable of operating more sustainably and competing at a higher level internationally.