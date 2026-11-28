The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has lifted the suspension of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment training exercise, allowing the programme involving 3,852 newly recruited personnel to continue.

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has lifted the suspension of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment training exercise, allowing the programme involving 3,852 newly recruited personnel to continue.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Ademola Lawrence, as reported by NTA News on Saturday.

The decision followed a week of meetings and consultations with Customs management, during which the FCC reviewed recruitment records, examined complaints from affected candidates and investigated concerns over the selection process.

FCC lifts suspension of Customs recruitment training

The FCC said it lifted the temporary suspension after reviewing recruitment records and complaints from affected candidates, as well as holding discussions with Customs management.

“The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has lifted the temporary suspension placed on the ongoing Nigeria Customs Service recruitment training exercise involving 3,852 newly recruited personnel, following a week of meetings and consultations with the Management of the Service,” the statement read in part.

The commission disclosed that 505 candidates from the initial list of 3,852 successful applicants were subsequently disqualified or affected by changes to the list for various reasons.

It said 2,696 personnel are currently undergoing training, while arrangements are being made for a second batch.

The FCC said its intervention was aimed at ensuring fairness and equal consideration for qualified Nigerians from all parts of the country.

It added that it would continue monitoring the remaining stages of the recruitment process to ensure compliance with approved Federal Character guidelines.

Why FCC challenged Customs recruitment process

The dispute arose from the NCS 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, which attracted 573,680 applicants, according to an earlier FCC statement issued on October 30, 2026.

Customs had announced 3,852 successful candidates across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres, with the final lists published between July 28 and 30, 2026. Training for the recruits commenced on October 9.

The FCC alleged that more than 500 candidates who completed screening and documentation, underwent medical examinations and appeared on the published final lists were excluded from the training exercise.

The commission also claimed that some individuals whose names did not appear on the published lists were invited for training, raising concerns about transparency and compliance with the Federal Character principle.

It said it had not been invited to monitor the recruitment process despite requesting information and engagement with Customs.

The FCC subsequently sought access to recruitment records, including examination results, screening documents, final selection lists, training invitations and the distribution of successful candidates by state and local government area.

Customs, however, maintained that appearing on the published shortlist did not automatically guarantee final enlistment. It said candidates were still subject to verification of academic credentials, age, physical fitness, medical status, drug screening and other documentation.

The Service also said 397 applicants were screened out over issues relating to substance use, physical fitness, medical records, age and documentation. It announced that complaints would be reviewed individually, with candidates found to have been wrongly excluded eligible for reinstatement if they met the recruitment requirements.

On November 20, Customs announced the temporary suspension of training activities at its two training colleges to allow further consultations with the FCC and address the concerns raised over the exercise.

FCC to monitor remaining Customs recruitment stages

Although the suspension has been lifted, the FCC said it would continue to monitor the remaining stages of the Customs recruitment exercise to ensure that the process complies with Federal Character guidelines.

The commission’s latest statement indicates that its review covered recruitment records and complaints from candidates, while consultations with Customs management helped resolve the immediate disagreement over the training exercise.

With 2,696 recruits currently undergoing training and arrangements being made for a second batch, the commission is expected to maintain oversight as the process continues.

Candidates who believe they were wrongly excluded can still submit complaints through the WhatsApp contacts provided by the FCC: 09138610089 and 09157638393.