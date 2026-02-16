Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has recorded another strong box office outing as his latest feature film, Love and New Notes, debuted with N106.5 million on its opening day, reinforcing his growing reputation as a bankable lead in Nigeria’s cinema industry.

Data from the Nigerian box office reports for the February 13–15 weekend show that the romantic drama posted an opening-day gross of N103.9million, lifting its cumulative earnings to approximately N106.5million by the end of the opening weekend.

The performance places the film among the stronger opening releases of the year, amid heightened competition in the domestic box office.

About the film

Love and New Notes, directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Stephen Okonkwo, is set in 1984 Nigeria and follows the journey of a character named Boma as he navigates love, life-altering decisions, and the realities of a changing economic environment marked by currency reforms.

The film blends romance with social commentary, exploring how personal choices shape relationships and long-term outcomes.

The film premiered in Lagos on Sunday evening in a high-profile event hosted by Egbuson, drawing significant attention ahead of its nationwide release. The premiere attracted an array of Nollywood actors, musicians, and media personalities, underscoring the industry buzz surrounding the project.

High-profile attendees included music executive Don Jazzy, actress Funke Akindele, actor Lateef Adedimeji, and singer Lil Kesh.

Members of the cast and production team were also present at the event, including Odunlade Adekola, Ayoola Akinyoola, Sophie Alakija, Eniola Badmus, Toluwani George, Constance Owoiyomi, Iyiola Elvis, and Tolu Babs Omish.

The evening took on a celebratory note when Sophie Alakija received a surprise birthday acknowledgement, drawing applause from attendees.

Co-produced by FilmOne Studios, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment in collaboration with FilmTribe Media, the film secured wide cinema placement across Nigeria and Ghana. Screenings were held at major locations, including Ikeja City Mall and Silverbird Galleria in Lagos, Jabi Lake Mall and Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja, Galaxy Mall in Kaduna, as well as Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and West Hills Mall, Ghana.

Backstory

The opening performance further cements Egbuson’s box office momentum following his 2024 success with Reel Love . The film, also directed by Kasum, grossed over N200 million within three weeks of release after opening with N40.5 million on its first day.

Its strong run included a cumulative N123.2 million in its first week and an opening weekend total of N99.3 million, making it one of the standout Nollywood releases of the year.

In 2023 the 38 year old was recognised as one of Nigeria’s top 10 grossing actors who earned nearly N3 billion from lead actor roles, first or second supporting lead actor roles in one or more films, according to Filmone entertainment.

What you should know

Timini Egbuson is one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful actors of his generation, with a career that blends mainstream appeal, youth culture influence, and consistent box office performance. Egbuson studied Psychology at the University of Lagos before transitioning fully into acting.

He rose to prominence through his breakout role in the television series Tinsel, where he quickly became known for his charismatic screen presence and romantic lead roles. Over the years, he has expanded his range, starring in cinema hits and critically acclaimed projects, including his AMVCA-winning performance in Elevator Baby.

Beyond acting, Egbuson has built a strong personal brand as a producer, host, and influencer, making him one of Nollywood’s most marketable stars.

His recent run of high-grossing films has positioned him as a reliable box office draw, particularly among younger urban audiences, reinforcing his status as a key commercial force in Nigeria’s film industry.