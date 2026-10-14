LAWMA to deploy surveillance cameras across Lagos to curb illegal dumping

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) plans to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations across Lagos State to strengthen monitoring and curb illegal waste dumping.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) plans to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations across Lagos State to strengthen monitoring and curb illegal waste dumping.

The authority is also partnering with the Lagos State Command Centre to monitor environmental violations within its coverage area. The initiatives form part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation through technology, enforcement and public awareness.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed the plans during an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM. He said the measures would complement ongoing enforcement and advocacy efforts aimed at discouraging indiscriminate waste disposal and promoting responsible waste management.

LAWMA Plans Surveillance Cameras Across Lagos

Gbadegesin explained that improving waste collection infrastructure alone would not be sufficient to achieve a cleaner Lagos, stressing the need to address entrenched public behaviour and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

He noted that the planned installation of LAWMA-owned surveillance cameras at strategic locations would strengthen monitoring, deter environmental violations and help identify offenders for appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The authority’s partnership with the Lagos State Command Centre is expected to support the monitoring of environmental infractions within the command’s coverage area.

Gbadegesin also cited feedback from Adegboyega, a resident of Mushin, who acknowledged seeing LAWMA’s new compactors operating in the area. The feedback highlighted the importance of visible service delivery, public awareness and consistent enforcement in improving environmental sanitation.

The authority is pursuing these measures alongside its advocacy efforts to encourage residents to adopt responsible waste-disposal habits.

LAWMA Adds 150 Waste Trucks

Gbadegesin disclosed that the arrival of 150 new waste trucks would strengthen waste collection and evacuation across Lagos State.

He added that LAWMA’s house-to-house intervention was helping to clear accumulated waste following the disengagement of underperforming Private Sector Participants (PSPs).

The authority also urged residents to patronise approved waste collection services, package their waste properly and report cases of illegal dumping.

LAWMA maintained that additional trucks and improved infrastructure must be matched by responsible public conduct to achieve lasting improvements in environmental sanitation.

On waste-to-energy, Gbadegesin highlighted the potential of converting organic waste into useful energy, including electricity, as part of Lagos State’s broader efforts to promote resource recovery and a circular economy.

He referenced the State Steering Committee established to advance the proposed biogas plant, alongside plans to develop waste-to-energy solutions that could reduce reliance on conventional waste disposal methods and recover value from waste.

The authority is also pursuing improvements to waste transfer and resource recovery infrastructure, including Transfer Loading Stations and Material Recovery Facilities, to strengthen waste handling, sorting and recycling.

What you should know

In June 2026, the Lagos State Government commenced enforcement actions against waste dumping on roads, directing motor parks and garages across the state to maintain proper sanitation and ensure appropriate waste disposal.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said transport unions must take responsibility for keeping parks and garages clean while discouraging indiscriminate waste disposal and illegal trading within their areas of operation.

The enforcement exercise involved collaboration between government agencies and transport unions to improve sanitation across the state.

Osiyemi also said the state government would establish a Waste Police comprising members of transport unions across all local government areas to monitor motor parks and surrounding areas.

The latest measures by LAWMA add to these efforts by combining surveillance technology, stronger enforcement, improved waste collection and public advocacy to discourage illegal dumping and support a cleaner Lagos.