The Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians (AMCODET) has urged the Nigerian government to install CCTV cameras in Computer Village, Lagos, to improve security following a recent explosion in the area.

AMCODET President Mr. Kehinde Apara expressed the association’s concerns about the vulnerability of the popular electronics hub to security breaches in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

According to him, the association’s concern followed the explosion that occurred when a parcel containing an explosive device was opened at a shop in the village.

Mr. Apara emphasized that the lack of adequate security infrastructure in the village has made it an easy target for criminal activities.

“AMCODET has approached other stakeholders on the issue to improve security in the village and has proposed the installation of solar-powered CCTV cameras at the entrance of the village,” Apara said, outlining the association’s proposal to enhance surveillance and curb crime.

He further suggested that the government could play a critical role in ensuring the installation of these security cameras to prevent further breaches of law and order.

“I also think that the government can be of great help in this regard to avoid breakdown of law and order,” he added.

Backstory

The recent explosion at a CCTV dealer’s shop on Kodesho Street, near Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, occurred on Friday, April 11, 2025, around 6:35 p.m., resulting in five individuals who were inside and around the shop sustaining varying degrees of injury.

The victims were promptly transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical treatment.

In response to the explosion, the Lagos State Police Command initiated a thorough investigation. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Mobile Police Detachment, and Conventional Police Teams were deployed to the scene to conduct a sweep to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assured the public that the command is fully on top of the situation and has urged residents of Lagos to remain calm and not to panic.

He noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Ensuring safety for technicians

Apart from calling for external security improvements, Apara highlighted the need for internal measures to protect technicians in the village, particularly when unlocking phones.

He stated that the association is working on mandating customers to provide proof of ownership or a consent form before technicians proceed with unlocking devices.

This new rule is aimed at preventing technicians from unknowingly dealing with stolen or questionable phones, an issue that has led to security concerns for some members of the association.

Training and awareness

In addition to securing the area, Apara called for more training for phone technicians, particularly in identifying potential security threats.

The AMCODET president stressed the importance of collaboration between security agencies, technicians, and other stakeholders to develop effective security measures for members.

The explosion has intensified calls for stronger safety protocols in Computer Village, and AMCODET’s proposal serves as a significant step towards mitigating future risks.