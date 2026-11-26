The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has unveiled a five-year business incubation programme offering N5 million each to 150 certified Nigerian tailors to promote entrepreneurship, business growth and job creation.

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has unveiled a five-year business incubation programme offering N5 million each to 150 certified Nigerian tailors to promote entrepreneurship, business growth and job creation.

The Director-General of the ITF, Dr Afiz Ogun, disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the pre-launch of the ITF Skill-UP Artisans (SUPA) Business Incubation Programme for Renewed Hope Tailors in the North-Central zone.

Ogun, who was represented by the Fund’s Director of Legal, Mrs Safiya Abubakar, said the initiative was designed to help selected artisans transition from technical training to sustainable business ownership, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

How the N5 million support package will work

According to Ogun, each of the 150 beneficiaries will receive a N5 million support package comprising a N2.5 million business support facility, repayable over five years, and a N2.5 million grant.

He explained that the beneficiaries were selected from artisans across the North-Central zone who sat for and passed the ITF certification examination.

The programme will involve identifying business locations by beneficiaries, verifying the facilities through the ITF, branding approved locations and installing the necessary equipment.

Beyond the initial financial support, the Fund will provide business development services, including mentorship, marketing guidance and bookkeeping training, to help beneficiaries build sustainable enterprises.

ITF outlines conditions for business ownership

The Fund’s Training Development Officer, Mrs Tamara Bifmuk, said beneficiaries would also receive technical assistance through recommended technicians for equipment servicing and repairs, alongside advisory services and further training from master craftsmen.

She explained that ownership of the businesses would eventually be transferred to the beneficiaries after they repay the N2.5 million business support facility within the five-year incubation period.

Bifmuk added that the ITF would continue providing business support services throughout the incubation period, even if a beneficiary opted to repay the facility ahead of schedule.

However, she warned that beneficiaries who failed to make the required repayments for three consecutive months risked having their businesses reclaimed by the Fund.

Nigeria’s push to strengthen vocational skills

The ITF’s latest business incubation initiative comes amid broader government efforts to improve vocational skills, certify Nigerian artisans and create employment opportunities through technical training.

In April 2024, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government and the ITF launched the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative, targeting the training, licensing and empowerment of 10 million Nigerian artisans over two years. The programme was designed to improve artisans’ skills, provide access to equipment and funding, and enhance their competitiveness in local and international markets.

Beyond the government’s intervention, other institutions have also introduced initiatives to strengthen technical skills and improve artisans’ business capabilities. In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos selected 120 Nigerian technicians for a six-month mentorship programme under its Emerging Technicians Conference.

The need for such interventions has also been highlighted by concerns about the competitiveness of local artisans. In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that Nigerians were increasingly turning to foreign artisans from countries such as Togo, Benin Republic and Congo, amid complaints about skills gaps and workmanship among local professionals.

More recently, the Federal Government expanded its vocational training efforts through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme. On November 18, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the government had added 150,000 trainees to the programme’s second cohort after 87,701 beneficiaries completed the first cohort.