The U.S. Consulate General Lagos has launched the Emerging Technicians Conference, an initiative designed to equip young Nigerians on essential skills needed to excel in their trades and build sustainable businesses.

The training was conducted in collaboration with the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy.

Acting U.S. Consul General JoEllen Gorg reaffirmed the U.S. Mission’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in Nigeria.

She highlighted how economic resilience through technical training creates jobs, expands opportunities for young people, and promotes mutually beneficial innovation, trade, and investment.

“Technicians and artisans are vital to a thriving economy. By providing entrepreneurship training, resources, and networking opportunities, we are championing high-quality craftsmanship and empowering the next generation of technicians to thrive in an ever-changing job market,” Gorg stated.

Training focus

The conference provided participants with insights into the evolving landscape of in-demand technical fields, emphasizing the importance of continuous skills development and innovation

“A diverse group of 120 emerging technicians from a range of technical fields such as plumbing, electrical work, automobile mechanics, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), solar systems design and installation; data science and web development were selected for the six-month mentorship program.

Designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, the conference provided participants with insights into the evolving landscape of in-demand technical fields, the importance of continuous skills development, and the role of innovation in driving career success.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to network with industry professionals and receive practical training on business management, branding and marketing, customer service, and accounting. These sessions aim to improve access to financing opportunities and help technicians scale their businesses effectively.

Industry leaders share expertise

As part of the conference, industry leaders shared valuable insights and connected participants with resources to help them establish and grow successful businesses.

U.S. Consulate General Facilities Manager Cynthia Gwaro joined experts, including Dr. Christiana Okenla, Head of Customer Relations at Equinix West Africa, and Zansi Adebowale, Key Accounts Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Daikin, to provide guidance and mentorship.

Omowale Ogunrinde, Executive Director of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy, emphasized the importance of aligning technical workforce training with technological advancements.

“This initiative invests in one of Nigeria’s most valuable resources—its youth,” Ogunrinde said. “By nurturing local talent in key technical fields, we can accelerate innovation and economic growth.”

Khadijat Ajagbe, an HVAC technician and program participant, the conference has been a transformative experience.

“The Emerging Technicians Conference has equipped me with essential business and technical skills, from fostering industry connections to understanding how innovation drives business growth. Learning from experienced professionals has been truly impactful,” Ajagbe noted.

