The Police Service Commission has announced the formal opening of the recruitment portal for the intake of 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission, on behalf of the Police Service Commission in Abuja.

According to the announcement, the recruitment portal will open on 15 December 2025 and will close on 25 January 2026.

Backstory

The decision by the Police Service Commission to open the portal for 50,000 police constables follows months of rising insecurity across parts of Nigeria, including attacks, kidnappings and banditry that have put pressure on federal authorities to act.

In response to this, President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency in late November and directed the Nigeria Police Force and the armed forces to recruit additional personnel to tackle the rising threat.

By expanding the workforce, the government intends to ensure that police are better placed to prevent and respond to violent crime, protect vulnerable communities and support other security operations.

What they said

The PSC said the exercise is open under two categories. The first covers General Duty Police Constables, while the second covers Specialist Recruits across medical, transport, EOD-CBRN, K9, mounted troop, marine, artisan, communication, information technology and band units.

Roles under specialist recruitment include medical assistants, drivers, mechanics, dispatch riders, dog handlers, horse riders, divers, underwater welders, marine engineer assistants, electricians, refrigeration and air conditioning technicians, welders and several technical positions in IT, communication and musical equipment handling.

The Commission stated that applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, physically and mentally fit, of good character, and free from financial embarrassment. Applicants must also have no criminal convictions and must present two character referees.

General Duty applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old, while specialist recruits must not be above 28. The statement added that female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of entry and throughout the duration of training (if successful).

Minimum height requirements were set at 1.67m for males and 1.64m for females, while male applicants must have an expanded chest size of at least 86 cm.

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the official portal at https://npfapplication.ng/

Candidates must have a National Identification Number, a functional email address and phone number.

They are to upload copies of their Primary School Leaving Certificate, SSCE results, local government or state of origin certificate and birth certificate.

Specialist applicants must also upload relevant Trade Test Certificates, while drivers must upload their driver’s licence.

Qualification criteria

General Duty applicants must possess GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE, NECO or equivalent results with at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Specialist applicants are required to have the same minimum academic qualifications plus at least three years of experience or a Trade Test Certificate in the relevant field. Drivers must present a valid driver’s licence.

More details

The Commission assured applicants of a fully transparent process, stating its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, equal opportunities and a career of service, discipline and national pride. It stressed that the exercise is absolutely free.

It added that all applicants would undergo physical and medical screenings, aptitude tests and background checks, while noting that the entire exercise would be strictly monitored for fairness and transparency.

The Commission warned that cases of financial inducements or bribery detected or successfully undertaken would be investigated and punished if proven.