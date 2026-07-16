CAC begins process to strike off 100,000 companies over regulatory non-compliance

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has commenced another round of striking off companies from its register, placing 100,000 companies at risk of deregistration over failure to comply with statutory filing requirements.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has commenced another round of striking off companies from its register, placing 100,000 companies at risk of deregistration over failure to comply with statutory filing requirements.

The Commission, in a notice issued on Wednesday, July 15, said the exercise is being carried out pursuant to Section 692(3) and (4) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020.

The CAC directed the affected companies to regularise their records within 90 days by filing all outstanding Annual Returns and submitting information on Persons with Significant Control (PSC), also known as Beneficial Ownership information.

What the Commission is saying

According to the Commission, the list of the affected companies has been published on its official website.

It advised the affected entities to submit evidence of compliance to its designated email address after completing the required filings.

“Please note that companies that fail to comply within the stipulated timeline shall be struck off the Register without further notice,” the Commission stated.

The Commission said the latest enforcement exercise is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain an accurate and credible companies register.

It added that it remains committed to providing prompt and efficient registration and regulatory services to businesses across the country while ensuring compliance with statutory obligations.

Get up to speed

This is not the first time the CAC is announcing plans to strike off companies from its database.

In February this year, the Commission issued a similar notice of plans to delist 100,000 companies from its register over prolonged inactivity and non-compliance with statutory requirements under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

In 2025, the Commission said it deregistered over 400,000 companies, citing prolonged inactivity and failure to meet statutory compliance requirements.

The move forms part of efforts to clean up the national companies register and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s corporate regulatory framework.

According to CAC, the mass deregistration was necessary to remove inactive and non-compliant entities from the commission’s database and protect the integrity of the register.

What you should know

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, companies are required to file Annual Returns with the CAC to confirm that they remain operational and compliant with regulatory obligations. Failure to do so for an extended period empowers the Commission to remove such entities from the register.

For registered companies, annual returns are filed within 42 days after each anniversary of incorporation, and for Business Names, it is filed every year before June 30.

There is a Penalty for late filing, which is a sum plus the actual annual return fees and the risk of strike-off.

The inclusion of Persons with Significant Control information is part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen corporate transparency, combat money laundering, and align with global beneficial ownership disclosure standards.