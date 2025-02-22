Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is facing one of the most severe energy access crises in the world.

Over 85 million people 40% of the population lack electricity.

In rural areas, where the national grid is nearly absent, solar power has emerged as a critical enabler for economic growth, education, and healthcare.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been a key catalyst in promoting solar adoption in Nigeria’s most underserved communities through its funding and technical support.

However, USAID’s decision to withdraw or significantly reduce its renewable energy assistance now poses an existential threat to the nation’s rural electrification efforts.

This move risks undoing years of progress, leaving millions without power, stalling economic development, and increasing reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

The Catastrophic Impact of USAID’s Withdrawal: A Data-Driven Analysis

USAID has been instrumental in expanding Nigeria’s solar energy market, committing over $150 million to off-grid solar projects through initiatives such as Power Africa, Electrify Nigeria, and Scaling Up Renewable Energy (SURE-P). The loss of this support could have widespread consequences across multiple sectors:

A Sharp Decline in Solar Access Affecting 30 Million Nigerians

More than 85% of rural Nigerian households depend on off-grid solar home systems and mini-grids for their electricity needs.

Without USAID’s backing, the cost of solar products could increase by 20–40%, rendering them unaffordable for over 30 million people.

Many rural households might revert to using hazardous kerosene lamps and firewood, heightening health risks and contributing to environmental degradation.

A $500 Million Investment Gap in Solar Infrastructure

USAID’s involvement has de-risked private investments in Nigeria’s solar sector, drawing in multilateral development banks and impact investors.

Its withdrawal could create a shortfall of $500 million, potentially crippling both ongoing and future solar projects.

The mini-grid sector—expected to electrify 100,000 villages by 2030—may collapse, setting back rural electrification efforts by at least a decade.

1.2 Million Jobs in the Solar Industry at Risk

Nigeria’s renewable energy sector currently employs over 1.2 million people, including solar engineers, technicians, and entrepreneurs.

Firms supported by USAID, such as Lumos, Green Village Electricity (GVE), and Husk Power Systems, may struggle to remain operational without continued funding.

The resulting job losses could exacerbate unemployment, especially among young professionals in rural areas.

Surge in Diesel Generator Use, Adding 5 Million Tons of CO₂ Annually

In the absence of affordable solar options, rural businesses and households may resort to diesel generators, increasing fuel costs by 60%.

This shift is projected to add 5 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year, undermining Nigeria’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Increased diesel dependency further jeopardizes Nigeria’s Net Zero by 2060 roadmap.

Urgent Policy Interventions: What Can Be Done?

To avert a full-scale collapse of Nigeria’s rural solar industry, decisive action is required from both the government and the private sector:

Immediate Government-Led Investment in Rural Solar Projects

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) should allocate at least $200 million to bolster off-grid solar expansion.

Introducing tax exemptions and zero-import duties on solar components can help curb rising costs.

Attracting New International Funding and Partnerships

Nigeria must diversify its funding sources by engaging with institutions such as the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), and the EU Green Energy Fund.

Active pursuit of public-private partnerships (PPPs) with global investors—especially from China, Germany, and the United Kingdom—is essential.

Scaling Local Manufacturing of Solar Equipment

Establishing domestic production hubs for solar panels, batteries, and inverters can reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign donors.

Local assembly plants have the potential to create over 500,000 new jobs, further fueling economic growth in the clean energy sector.

Expanding Microfinance and Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Solar Solutions

Broadening low-interest financing options and PAYG models can ensure that solar products remain accessible to low-income households.

Collaborations with Nigerian banks and fintech companies are critical for sustaining rural access to affordable solar energy.

Nigeria at a Crossroads – Act or Regress

The withdrawal of USAID from Nigeria’s solar energy sector is more than just a funding gap—it is a ticking time bomb. It threatens to reverse years of electrification progress and push millions further into energy poverty.

Without prompt intervention, over 30 million people may lose access to clean energy, local businesses could shutter, and Nigeria’s climate commitments might be severely compromised.

This is not merely an energy challenge; it is an economic, environmental, and public health emergency.

The Nigerian government, investors, and international stakeholders must act decisively to maintain the momentum of rural electrification. The question remains: Will Nigeria rise to the occasion, or will millions be left in the dark?

This article is written by Bome Ojobo, CEO of Extreme Mutual Technique Limited.