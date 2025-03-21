The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said it is working towards bridging the existing funding gap for female startup founders in Nigeria through its National Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy (NGDIS).

The Agency stated this as it presented the NGDIS at the United Nations 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), where it highlighted efforts to close the gender digital divide in the country.

Speaking at the event, Special Assistant to the Director General of NITDA on Strategic Partnerships, Iklima Salihu, presented the strategy, emphasizing NITDA’s role in driving digital transformation and creating opportunities for women and girls to actively participate in the digital economy.

“Recognizing the role of women in Nigeria’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape, the strategy emphasizes access to funding, mentorship, and technical assistance for female-led startups, leveraging the Nigeria Startup Act to increase financial and institutional support for women in the tech ecosystem,” he said.

Digital literacy for women

He noted that the framework also prioritizes digital literacy, entrepreneurship, safety, and gender-responsive policies to accelerate women’s participation in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

According to him, the NGDIS is built on five core pillars that will drive women’s access, participation, and leadership in the digital ecosystem.

It seeks to expand digital literacy and skills by ensuring at least 40% female participation in all national training initiatives.

“With 58% of young women globally experiencing online harassment, the NGDIS prioritizes online safety and cybersecurity awareness,” he added.

Implementing the NGDIS

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Honourable Imaan Sulaiman, FSI, underscored the urgent need for action in tackling gender disparities in digital access.

She revealed alarming statistics that demonstrate the stark reality of the digital divide in Nigeria, highlighting that 68% of Nigerian women do not own smartphones, making it difficult for them to access online services and economic opportunities.

She stressed that this divide extends beyond access, as women and children face significant online risks, including cyber harassment, digital gender-based violence, and exclusion from the rapidly growing tech-driven economy.

She called for the swift implementation of the NGDIS 2024-2027, which seeks to remove the structural barriers that prevent women from fully engaging in the digital economy.

She emphasized the need for strong legal frameworks that would accelerate action in promoting digital literacy, providing safe online spaces, and empowering women to thrive in technology-driven industries.

She reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is committed to creating an inclusive digital future where no woman or child is left behind.

She urged all stakeholders to work together to transform digital access and security for women and children, making technology a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

What you should know

According to the Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria leads the world in women’s entrepreneurial activity, with 23 million female entrepreneurs accounting for 41% of the country’s micro-businesses.

However, access to finance remains a significant barrier for many of these women.

The Bank noted that despite the impressive number of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, many struggle to access the funding needed to grow their businesses.