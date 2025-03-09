The Lagos State Government has commenced the installation of an 8.1-kilometer pipeline to transport raw water to the 320,000m³/day Adiyan water treatment plant.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to expand access to clean, potable water for residents across the state.

The disclosure was contained in an X post made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Saturday.

According to Wahab, the project involves laying 1600mm Diameter Ductile Iron (DI) pipes within the Adiyan premises. Once completed, the pipeline will channel raw water into the treatment facility, ensuring that it meets the World Health Organization (WHO) standards before distribution to homes, schools, and businesses.

“Right now, a massive 8.1km stretch of 1600mm Diameter Ductile Iron (DI) pipes is being laid within the Adiyan premises. These pipes will transport raw water into a cutting-edge 320,000m³/day water treatment plant, ensuring that every drop meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The Commissioner stated that this development reinforces Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to strengthening Lagos’ water infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of the Adiyan Water Works, comprising Phases I and II, in addressing the state’s growing demand for clean, potable water.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government announced in January 2017 its plans to provide pipe-borne water to the majority of households in the state by 2027.

To tackle water challenges, Lagos is advancing the Adiyan Phase 2 project, set to produce 70 million gallons daily. Alongside Adiyan Phase 1 (11 million gallons) and Iju Water Works (4–5 million gallons), the state expects total supply to reach 100 million gallons per day.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government secured a five-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support water infrastructure improvements through the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

Under this initiative, the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) was tasked with overseeing the first phase, which involved rehabilitating five mini waterworks in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annexe, and Ajegunle. These upgrades were aimed at improving water availability, reducing disruptions, and enhancing sanitation services.

The second phase of the USAID grant was expected to extend the rehabilitation efforts to additional locations, including Oshodi Waterworks, to further expand reliable water services across the state.

However, the suspension of USAID funding under President Donald Trump’s administration cast doubt on the full implementation of these plans.