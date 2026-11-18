The Nigerian gold market is on a downward trend in line with the global metal market.

The Nigerian gold market is on a downward trend in line with the global metal market.

Nigeria’s local bullion and jewellery gold benchmarks have trimmed back in line with broader global corrections, even as they remain highly correlated to the US dollar.

Current retail spot pricing in Nigeria’s business capital is at 24K gold: N168,500/g.

Market watchers suggest this is happening because, while internationally, spot gold has been quite volatile, having peaked at record highs and cooled off at times, the naira-based prices have been jumping in tandem with what’s happening on the global macro level.

Gold remains a key financial haven and long-term value preservation for countless Nigerians as high inflation eats into daily buying power-especially when it comes to food, utilities, and transportation-interest in physical gold bars, coins, and classic jewellery has increased significantly.

Gold price holds near $3,900 in the early London session on Wednesday after yesterday’s sell off. The yellow metal falters after retreating to a one-year low on Wednesday, amid a firm US dollar and a surge in US Treasury yields.

The bloodbath deepened as spot gold cracked and dragged prices back to the bottom of the $3,800 range. The sudden plunge has rattled the rest of the markets: Silver plummeted, retreated from recent trading ranges, and went well beneath the $46 mark per troy ounce. These metals resumed their fall, wiping out the gains from the previous day, due to renewed concerns over industrial demand and wider market liquidation.

Investors await the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) October meeting for the pace and timing of future rate hikes.

The dollar weakens but remains close to a 19-month high as benchmark 10-year yields edge up on forecasts of steeper rate hikes.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem indicated support for multiple rate hikes on Tuesday. In contrast, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack expressed a preference for more gradual rate hikes but noted the central bank might have to be more aggressive if inflation accelerates.

The CME Fed Watch tool indicated markets are now factoring in just under a 95.7% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, with a 4.3% chance it will be by 50 basis points.

It generally puts downward pressure on gold prices when rates are high, as gold does not yield interest.

Metal traders are heavily leaning toward a more aggressive tightening of policy by the Fed after strong US inflation figures and hawkish tones from central banks.

The US bond market sentiment remains skewed to the upside, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield comfortably above 5% and its one-month high. This should underpin the high-yield USD, which, in turn, may cap the gold price.

Latest Iran tensions: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that Iran remains committed to diplomacy and de-escalation, but the US took the opposite approach with “aggression, assassinations and economic pressure.”

Additionally, the US Navy has sent a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East – the USS Theodore Roosevelt amid the failure of diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran.

This is in addition to the Strait of Hormuz tensions and maintains the geopolitical risk premium, supporting the safe-haven buck. Iran’s Navy revealed that four oil tankers had also been burning over the past 24 hours after hitting a naval mine in an area of the Strait.