Ghana plans to ban exports of unprocessed minerals by 2030

Ghana is planning to ban the export of unprocessed minerals by 2030 as part of efforts to strengthen domestic processing, increase revenue from its natural resources and accelerate industrialisation.

Ghana is planning to ban the export of unprocessed minerals by 2030 as part of efforts to strengthen domestic processing, increase revenue from its natural resources and accelerate industrialisation.

President John Dramani Mahama disclosed this on Monday, October 19, 2026, while addressing the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra.

The proposed restrictions come less than two months after Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, prohibited the export of unrefined gold doré purchased under approved artisanal and small-scale mining offtake arrangements.

Mahama outlines 2030 mineral export ban

Mahama said the government intends to move away from exporting raw mineral resources towards developing domestic industries capable of processing them into higher-value products.

“I’ve set a clear goal that by 2030, raw minerals should no longer leave our shores,” Mahama said.

“Our bauxite, manganese, iron, lithium and other minerals must support processing and industrial development here at home.”

The policy would affect several minerals that contribute to Ghana’s mining industry, including manganese, which is widely used in steel production to improve strength and durability, as well as in batteries and other industrial applications.

Ghana is the world’s third-largest manganese exporter, accounting for approximately 10% of global mined supply, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Mahama further stressed that mining companies seeking access to Ghana’s mineral deposits would be expected to invest in domestic processing, with such obligations incorporated into mineral agreements.

“Investors must understand the processing obligations associated with access to our resources,” he said.

Ghana expands mineral export restrictions

The proposed 2030 ban builds on Ghana’s earlier decision to prohibit exports of unrefined artisanal gold doré purchased through approved offtake arrangements, a restriction that took effect on September 1, 2026.

Under the directive issued by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), licensed self-financing aggregators must ensure that gold purchased through approved offtakers is refined at designated facilities within Ghana before export.

Ghana has also restricted exports of iron scrap and non-ferrous metals to retain more raw materials for domestic industrial use.

However, Ghana is not alone in pursuing these measures, as several other mineral-rich African countries are introducing similar restrictions to reduce their dependence on raw material exports and encourage domestic processing.

For instance, Guinea is considering restrictions on bauxite exports, while Zimbabwe is moving to prohibit exports of lithium concentrate.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has also imposed limits on cobalt exports to regulate supply, while Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ivory Coast have either established gold refineries or announced plans to develop them.

These initiatives reflect a broader shift across Africa towards developing domestic mineral value chains, increasing industrial output and capturing a greater share of the economic benefits generated from the continent’s natural resources.

Ghana introduces new mining royalty framework

Beyond export restrictions, Ghana is introducing additional measures to increase the value retained from its mineral resources, including domestic gold purchases, local refining requirements and a revised royalty framework.

On July 1, 2026, the government, through GoldBod, began purchasing 30% of the gold produced by large-scale mining companies under an agreement with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, replacing a previous framework that targeted 20% of annual gold production.

Beyond efforts to increase domestic gold purchases and expand local refining capacity, Ghana is also reviewing how much revenue the government earns from mineral extraction, particularly during periods of rising global commodity prices.

As part of these reforms, the country has introduced a price-linked royalty framework that allows the government to collect higher payments from mining companies when mineral prices increase.

Under the framework, gold producers pay royalties ranging from 5% to 12%, with the highest rate applying when international gold prices reach approximately $4,500 per ounce.