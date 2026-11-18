Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc (CMFC), formerly Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, has signed a partnership agreement to arrange $50 million in capital for the development of the Matundasi Gold Project in Tanzania.

Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc (CMFC), formerly Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, has signed a partnership agreement to arrange $50 million in capital for the development of the Matundasi Gold Project in Tanzania.

According to a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, the agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam on October 22, 2026, with Matundasi ASM Development Company Limited, a Tanzanian gold developer.

The transaction marks CMFC’s first major deal since its transition into minerals financing and appoints the company as the project’s exclusive investment banking partner and capital arranger.

CMFC outlines $50 million financing plan:

Under the agreement, CMFC will arrange $50 million in committed capital to support the financing and development of the Matundasi Gold Project in Tanzania.

The company will also support exploration activities, corporate restructuring, and preparations for a potential public listing as the project advances.

CMFC will finance an exploration programme covering Matundasi’s wider licence area, where significant portions remain only partly drilled.

The company will help consolidate the project’s mining licences into a single Tanzanian operating company.

The company will also acquire an equity interest in the project as the business develops.

The Matundasi Gold Project is in the Lupa Goldfield in southwestern Tanzania and was developed by three Tanzanian mining engineers using their own capital.

According to CMFC, the project has a gold-copper flotation plant nearing installation, and a mineral resource reported in accordance with international standards.

One of its licences, Gawka, borders a producing Shanta Gold mine along the same geological trend. However, CMFC cautioned that the proximity does not imply similar mineralisation within Matundasi’s licences.

The company also noted that gold prices had risen to approximately twice their early 2024 levels, supported by increased holdings among central banks and investors.

However, the agreement is largely non-binding, and financing remains subject to due diligence, regulatory and corporate approvals, definitive agreements and ratification by CMFC’s board.

CMFC backs African mineral financing:

CMFC President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Israel Ovirih said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to building African institutions capable of financing mineral exploration and development.

He explained that developing mining projects requires more than discovering mineral resources, as companies must also secure financing, produce reliable exploration data and meet international reporting standards.

“Too often the conversation about Africa’s mineral wealth stops at what is in the ground.”

“We at CMFC believe African institutions can build them here, and we see this partnership as a serious step in that direction.”

Matundasi Executive Chairman Eng. Dr. Samuel G. Mafwenga said the partnership would help the company expand its exploration activities while maintaining Tanzanian ownership.

“We have built Matundasi with our own hands and our own resources.”

“It lets us explore what we hold, keep it Tanzanian, and grow into a company our country and our shareholders can be proud of.”

CMFC Chief Operating Officer Ikenna Oguike also described the agreement as an example of the company’s intended operating model across Africa.

“Originating the opportunity, structuring it properly, arranging the capital and investing alongside our partners.”

The executives’ comments highlight CMFC’s focus on combining investment banking, capital mobilisation and equity participation in African mineral projects.

Full-scale drilling is expected to commence only after the necessary financing and approval conditions have been satisfied.

CMFC said it would disclose material developments in accordance with NGX requirements.

Deap Capital’s shift into mining:

The Matundasi agreement follows CMFC’s restructuring from Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc into a company focused on financing mineral projects across Africa.

Nairametrics previously reported in January that Deap Capital had signed a memorandum of understanding with Banklink Africa’s Equity Fund II to strengthen its funding base and develop an investment banking business focused on African minerals.

The January agreement was intended to support the company’s funding capacity and position it as an investment banking boutique for mineral projects.

In March 2026, shareholders approved the company’s name change to Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc at its 12th Annual General Meeting.

The company’s earlier financial results highlight the balance-sheet challenges preceding its strategic transition.

The Matundasi agreement represents an opportunity to pursue its new minerals financing strategy, although the proposed capital arrangement has not yet translated into confirmed project funding.

CMFC’s ability to secure the required financing and obtain the necessary approvals will determine the project’s next development stage.