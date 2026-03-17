Shareholders of Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc have approved a series of landmark resolutions at the Company’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), paving the way for a significant strategic transformation and the repositioning of the Company for its next phase of growth.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the 2024 and 2025 audited financial statements, marking an important milestone in restoring the Company’s financial reporting cycle following a period of limited operational activity.

A key highlight of the AGM was the ratification of the entry of new strategic investors, including Banklink Africa Private Equities Ltd and RGM Material Solutions Ltd, providing fresh capital support and strategic alignment to advance the Company’s repositioning.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of new directors to the Board, including Lamon Rutten, Israel Ovirih, Tope Oduseso, and Francis Ekeng. The strengthened Board brings a combination of international capital markets experience, sector expertise, and governance leadership to guide the Company through its transformation.

In a landmark resolution, shareholders further approved the change of the Company’s name from Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc to Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc (CMFC), reflecting a strategic pivot toward financing opportunities across the global critical minerals and strategic metals value chain — a sector increasingly central to the energy transition, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association to align its corporate framework with its renewed strategic direction.

Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, Chairman Lamon Rutten stated:

“The resolutions passed at this AGM represent a defining moment for the Company. The transition to Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc reflects our ambition to establish a credible capital markets platform focused on mobilizing investment into the critical minerals sector. With Africa endowed with significant mineral resources essential to the global energy transition, we believe the Company is well positioned to connect capital, expertise, and opportunity across this rapidly growing industry.”

The AGM witnessed strong engagement from shareholders, regulators, members of the press, and other stakeholders, reflecting growing confidence in the Company’s renewed strategic direction.

With the successful passage of the AGM resolutions, Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc (CMFC) is expected to commence the implementation of its repositioning strategy and operational roadmap.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc (CMFC)

Lagos, Nigeria