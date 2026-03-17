BUA Cement has announced that Chikezie Ajaero, its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, purchased 350,000 shares valued at N94.46 million.

The company stated that the transaction, identified by code NGBUACEMENT3, was executed at N269.9 per share on March 13, 2026.

This follows a separate purchase by Hauwa Satomi, Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, who acquired 400,000 shares worth N107.2 million at N268.1 per share on the same date.

Both transactions took place in Lagos, as trading volume spiked to 2.9 million shares, while the stock closed at N270 per share after gaining over 9% during that session.

What the trading data is saying

These are the first two director dealings recorded by the group in 2025, with sentiment around the company’s equity remaining positive so far this year.

During the week the purchases were made, the share price rose by about 20%, marking its strongest weekly performance of the year.

This placed the stock third among the NGX’s top 10 best-performing equities for the week, while also supporting a 5.73% gain in the Industrial Goods Index.

So far, the stock has recorded a month-to-date gain of over 49%, with more than 19 million shares traded, already outperforming the 41.51% rally in July 2025.

Year-to-date performance has climbed above 83%, with market capitalization rising to N10.05 trillion from N6.04 trillion at the last trading session of 2025.

This follows a strong 2025 financial year, as full-year pre-tax profit rose to N465.28 billion, representing a 367% increase from N99.63 billion in 2024.

Get up to date

According to the company’s audited financial statements for FY2025, performance was supported by revenue growth to N1.179 trillion from N876.46 billion in the prior year.

Of this total, bagged cement sales of N1.171 trillion accounted for 99.4% of revenue, while bulk cement contributed N7.5 billion.

Regionally, Nigeria accounted for 98.7% of total sales, with exports contributing the balance.

Cost of sales increased, resulting in gross profit of N604.1 billion, up 101.21% year-on-year.

Foreign exchange losses declined sharply from N92.1 billion to N9.6 billion, and after accounting for distribution and administrative expenses, operating profit stood at N504.5 billion.

Net finance costs also reduced from N60.5 billion to N56.2 billion, bringing pre-tax profit to N465.2 billion, representing a 367% increase.

What to know

BUA Cement reported total assets of N1.85 trillion, up 18.20%, with property, plant, and equipment remaining the largest asset class.

Total equity stood at N672.8 billion, up 73.18%, with retained earnings of N462.3 billion accounting for the bulk.

Following the strong performance, the board approved a final dividend of N10 per ordinary share of 50 kobo, valued at N338.64 billion.

In 2025, the group delivered a return of over 91% to investors, a performance that may be exceeded if the current 2026 rally is sustained.