DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc revealed it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commence a Minerals and Metals Financing initiative across Africa.

The MoU, with Banklink Africa’s Equity Fund II, is expected to support DEAP Capital’s funding base and provide a framework for investment in mineral projects.

As part of the initiative, DEAP Capital will be positioned to operate as a profitable investment banking boutique, mobilizing and financing mineral projects across African markets.

The agreement will cover projects in digitization, energy transition, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

What the executives are saying

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Israel Ovirih, Chair of Banklink Africa, said the agreement is designed to support DEAP Capital’s operational alignment, strengthen governance, and provide a framework for project execution.

He added that the MoU could open new opportunities for African businesses in the metals and minerals sector to access global investment.

DEAP Capital’s CEO, Anthony Adigwe, said the MoU is expected to improve shareholder value, support institutional capacity building, and contribute to the development of sustainable and bankable mineral projects across Africa.

The company noted that ongoing strategic investment discussions may lead to binding agreements in the near term.

Market reaction

Market activity in the stock picked up in January 2026, likely due to news surrounding the MoU.

As of mid-trading on 13 January 2026, the company’s month-to-date share performance has risen over 91%.

More than 65 million shares have changed hands so far this month, surpassing December’s 43 million.

Company shares are currently trading at N3.63 on the NGX, up 10% in mid-session, following a 10% gain in the previous session.

DEAP Capital recorded a 61.02% return in 2025, and year-to-date gains in January 2026 have already exceeded last year’s full-year performance.

In its audited financial statement for the year ended September 2025, published in December, DEAP Capital reported a pre-tax loss of N28.8 million.

The recent MoU could help streamline operations and support a return to profitability.

What to know

DEAP Capital is a Nigeria-based fund management company operating in the capital market, mortgage banking, and oil & gas sectors.

Its main services cover fund and portfolio management, financial advisory, and issuing house functions.

The MoU with Banklink Africa’s Private Equity Fund II is aimed at helping DEAP Capital expand its operations and provide financing and advisory for minerals and metals projects.