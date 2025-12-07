Benin Republic’s government says security forces have successfully foiled an attempted coup after a group of soldiers appeared on national television announcing that they had dissolved state institutions and taken control of the country.

According to Reuters, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou said on Sunday that the West African nation’s armed forces had thwarted the coup attempt.

Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari earlier told Reuters that “a small group” of soldiers had tried to overthrow the government, but confirmed that forces loyal to President Patrice Talon were working to restore order.

Nairametrics earlier reported that a group of soldiers led by Colonel Tigri Pascal appeared on Benin’s state television on Sunday, declaring the dissolution of the government in what appeared to be an attempted coup.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” said a statement read by one of the soldiers who was flanked by half a dozen others, several wearing helmets.

“The constitution is suspended. All institutions are dissolved (and) political party activities suspended until further notice.”

Coup “does not come as a surprise” says former ECOWAS director

The apparent coup attempt “does not come as a surprise to anyone,” a former director of communication at the West African bloc ECOWAS, Adama Gaye told Al Jazeera.

He noted that Benin has been grappling with rising political tensions, including the imprisonment of several opposition figures.

According to Gaye, President Patrice Talon has “eliminated key people in the opposition party, including former President Boni Yayi,” and had reportedly positioned his finance minister as his preferred successor ahead of the next election.

Talon, whose second term was due to end next April after the presidential election, had been expected to step down.

Last month, the country’s legislature extended the presidential term of office from five to seven years, keeping the term limit at two.

The attempted takeover comes weeks after Benin’s legislature voted to extend the presidential term from five to seven years, while retaining the two-term limit.

What you should know

Last month, army officials in Guinea-Bissau seized power in a military coup, appointing General Horta Inta-A as head of a one-year transitional government.

The country has now experienced nine coup attempts since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

In 2023, military leader Brice Oligui Nguema overthrew Gabon’s then-President Ali Bongo Ondimba, ending nearly 56 years of family rule.

That same year, a coup removed Niger’s democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, who had governed for just two years before being forced out. A military administration was installed under the leadership of Abdourahamane Tchiani.