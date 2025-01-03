By 7 a.m. on a Thursday morning in December, the engine of a small banana boat carrying 17 passengers roared to life at the Ebutte Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu.

With life jackets fastened, the boat set off, heading towards Ikoyi.

However, the journey was anything but smooth.

Dense mats of water hyacinth, stretching over 50 meters from the dock, quickly slowed the boat. The consequences of not slowing down are severe.

Forcing a boat through water hyacinth can damage the engine—particularly one of its six pistons, which costs about N150,000 to replace.

Operators say the damage rarely stops at the piston; related components often fail as well, compounding repair costs.

Despite these challenges, fares have remained unchanged even after the appearance of water hyacinth in September and October, as operators absorb the costs rather than passing them on to commuters.

The driver stopped, and a deckhand lifted the engine to manually remove entangled vegetation from the propeller.

This is a common occurrence for smaller vessels on Lagos inland waterways. While not all boats have to clear entangled water hyacinth manually, they must slow down and arduously navigate through the mats, which sway the vessel and test the patience of operators and passengers alike.

Once the propeller was cleared, the boat picked up speed. About 15 minutes into the ride, the vastness of the water seemed to merge with the sky on the horizon. Canoes with fishermen, busy with their morning catch, cut through the water.

After 25 minutes, the boat arrived at the Sandfill Ferry Terminal on Victoria Island. After a quick stop, it continued to the Five Cowries Terminal at Falomo, completing the trip in 28 minutes.

Understanding water hyacinth’s grip on Lagos inland waterways

Over four trips were conducted over a two-week period, following the initial early morning rush to Ikoyi, and key stakeholders were engaged in the persistent challenge of water hyacinth.

At the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, Emu, an employee of a private inland water transport company, explained how mats of water hyacinth often clog boat propellers, forcing smaller boats to stop and clear the vegetation.

“The mats form near the docks and along the waterways, especially in the mornings and evenings,” he said.

“Forcing a boat through them could damage the engine, and piston replacements alone cost about N150,000.”

Chris, a regular passenger from the riverine areas of the South-South region and a resident of Ikorodu, noted that water hyacinth affects waterways beyond Lagos.

He emphasized the plant’s significant potential, saying, “This plant has so much potential and is underutilized,” and called for innovative solutions to transform the challenge.

Checks online reveal that water hyacinth can also be used in the production of fish feed and repurposed into handcrafted home essentials.

Engr. John Ovie, an Ikorodu resident who frequently commutes to Lekki, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi for work, shared his concern about the risks of capsizing due to improper navigation through water hyacinth.

“If not navigated properly, the mats of water hyacinths can destabilize the boat,” he warned.

At the docks, Ovie pointed out a harvester that had been out of service for some time. An anonymous official from the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the harvester’s fault but emphasized that it is typically used to clear the invasive plant.

A Christmas Day 2024 report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) highlighted the issue, noting that passengers at Ikorodu Ferry Terminal were stranded due to water hyacinth blocking the waterways.

Dayo Ibrahim, an official at LASWA’s Five Cowries Terminal, shared that the Lagos State Government invests heavily in clearing water hyacinth but did not specify the amount.

He also mentioned a partnership with MitiMeth, which repurposes the plant into handcrafted home essentials, providing a sustainable solution.

The invasive water hyacinth has become a formidable challenge on Lagos inland waterways, causing delays, increasing operational risks, and necessitating frequent maintenance for boat operators. Its dense mats not only disrupt travel but also test the resilience of the waterways’ infrastructure and call for innovative and sustained management efforts.

Challenges in ridership and unforeseen delays on Lagos waterways

The speed of travel has long been one of the main advantages of using the waterways in Lagos.

A LASWA official at the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, who spoke to Nairametrics anonymously, shared that, prior to the removal of the fuel subsidy, ridership at the terminal peaked at over 7,000 commuters daily on busy days like Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, after the subsidy removal and the subsequent rise in fuel prices, ridership has decreased by nearly half.

While the trip from Ikorodu to the Island is typically quick, a rare incident on a recent journey from the Falomo Terminal led to significant delays.

The boat developed a technical fault in the middle of the water, and the deckhand was unable to resolve it immediately.

After 42 minutes of slow movement back toward the terminal, another boat arrived to transfer passengers and continue the journey.

Pricing of Lagos inland waterway transportation

The cost of travelling via Lagos inland waterways varies based on the vessel and route. Banana boats charge N3,000 for trips from Ikorodu to Lekki, Victoria Island, or Ikoyi, with fares rising to N3,500 during events like the Lagos Boat Regatta in December.

The event reduces available routes, as explained by terminal clerks. The fare increase reflects the limited vessel availability, with some trips ending at private terminals in Lekki.

Larger, modern boats with a 30-passenger capacity also charge N3,000, while the Omi Bus for 40 passengers costs N3,500.

LAGFERRY boats offer a cheaper option at N1,500 but run on limited schedules and require a Cowry card for payment.

Engr. Ovie finds the inland waterways more affordable than driving, spending N6,000 daily on boat fares compared to N20,000 in fuel for a round-trip drive. While this is manageable for him, he acknowledges it may not be sustainable for those with lower incomes.

Chris prefers the waterways over traffic, saying, “I’d rather pay N3,000 for a quick ride than waste hours in traffic.” The N300 parking fee at Ikorodu Ferry Terminal is also manageable for him.

LASWA official Ibrahim explained that fares are set based on operational costs, particularly fuel.

“Boats consume a lot of fuel—600 to 650 litres to travel from Falomo to Badagry,” he said, noting that the time saved makes the fares justifiable for many commuters.

Lagos State Government’s plan for inland waterway transportation

Mr. Ibrahim, the LASWA official, shared the Lagos State Government’s plans for the future of inland waterway transportation.

He revealed that the government aims to phase out banana boats in favour of larger vessels like the Omi Bus, which can carry 40 passengers, similar to the gradual removal of ‘Molue’ buses from central business districts. Banana boat operators will have the opportunity to bid for Omi Buses, with government support for those licensed by LASWA and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

“The banana boats have served their purpose, but as we aim to modernize, larger boats like the Omi Bus will play a crucial role in accommodating more passengers and ensuring smoother operations,” Ibrahim said.

He emphasized that the transition would be gradual, allowing operators time to adapt.

Ibrahim also updated on the Omi Eko project, a key initiative under the Lagos State Climate Action Plan 2020-2025. The project seeks to decarbonize public transport with electric ferries (e-ferries).

The Lagos State Government secured funding for the project at COP28 in December 2023, with contributions from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) (€130 million), the European Investment Bank (EIB) (€170 million), the European Union (EU) (€60 million), and the state government.

The Omi Eko project will develop 15 ferry routes across the Lagos Lagoon, creating a 140-kilometre inland waterways network.

It includes upgrading 25 terminals and acquiring 75 electric-powered vessels, with solar-powered charging stations and a Control Centre for network management and ticketing.

Expert recommendations for improving Lagos’ inland waterways transportation

Tonami Playman, an independent transport researcher who studies African transit systems, shared his insights with Nairametrics on how Lagos can enhance its transportation of inland waterways.

He emphasized the importance of consistent maintenance to tackle the water hyacinth issue, recommending that the removal of the invasive plant be treated with the same regularity as road sweeping to prevent build-ups.

He criticized the annual spectacle of showcasing water hyacinth removal machines for political gain, stating, “The current practice of bringing a water hyacinth removing machine for photoshoots every year is not going to cut it. The maintenance of the machine and removal of the hyacinth should be done without fanfare. It should be as mundane as road sweepers with required frequency to mitigate dangerous build-up.”

Playman also proposed several measures to increase ferry ridership and improve the system’s efficiency.

He suggested consolidating the fragmented ferry services and jetties into a single operating body to optimize schedules and operations, with LASWA’s control over most jetties seen as a positive step in this direction. Expanding the fleet to enable higher frequency services is also crucial, as successful ferry systems globally, like those in Hong Kong and London, have intervals of just 15 minutes between services.

He further recommended integrating ferry schedules with bus services, especially between Ikorodu and Marina, to boost rider confidence.

“A consistent departure from Ikorodu to Marina every 15 minutes will go a long way to instil confidence,” Playman noted.

He also stressed the need for more affordable fares, suggesting that current prices, such as N3,000 to 3,500 for Ikorodu to Marina, may be too high for many Lagosians.

Investing in larger vessels to accommodate more passengers was another key suggestion, with Playman pointing out that the current 40-passenger Omi Bus vessels are insufficient to make a significant impact. “The minimum capacity should be 200 passengers per vessel,” he added.

Playman also pointed to cities with high ferry ridership, such as Istanbul, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, as examples from which Lagos could learn valuable lessons.

Finally, Playman expressed concern about the high investment cost per rider for ferry transport. Given the state’s financial constraints, he argued that focusing on bus infrastructure might offer a better return on investment, citing the success of systems in cities like Bangkok and Istanbul.

“Spending $500 million on bus improvements would be far more useful than spending it on ferries,” he said.

Playman concluded that to transform Lagos’ transportation landscape, the city should scale up ferry services with larger vessels, more frequent services, and a pricing model that aligns better with the purchasing power of its residents.