The Lagos State Government has launched the Omi-Bus ferry service to enhance water transportation and ease road congestion across key routes, including Ikorodu to Falomo, Falomo to Apapa, Badore to Falomo, and CMS.

The service commenced commercial operations on Friday, March 14, 2025, as announced by LASWA’s General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The initiative, led by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), aims to enhance water transportation and ease traffic congestion across key routes in the state.

According to LASWA’s General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the ferry service will provide a safe, efficient, and reliable alternative for Lagos commuters. He described the launch as a significant step in the state’s efforts to establish a multimodal transportation system.

“Omi-Bus is set to sail for commercial operations from March 14, we invite the public to embrace water transportation as a viable solution to urban mobility challenges.

“The Omi-Bus ferry will ensure seamless and affordable water transport services across major routes, including Ikorodu to Falomo, Falomo to Apapa, Badore to Falomo, and CMS,” Emmanuel stated.

“This service will help decongest road traffic while offering commuters a faster and more convenient alternative.”

Emmanuel reaffirmed LASWA’s commitment to modernizing water transport, emphasizing that the locally built Omi-Bus ferries meet global safety standards. Operated by a well-trained crew, each vessel is equipped with life jackets, emergency response systems, free WiFi, and onboard security to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

The service also integrates digital ticketing via Cowry cards, real-time tracking, and dedicated customer support to enhance the commuting experience. With operations now underway, LASWA has encouraged Lagos residents to embrace water transportation as a reliable alternative for urban mobility.

What you should know

The launch of the Omi-Bus ferry on Lagos inland waterways aligns with the state government’s plan to phase out smaller vessels, such as banana boats, which carry only 17 passengers. In contrast, the Omi-Bus can accommodate 40 passengers, providing a more efficient and structured commuting experience.

In a December 2024 interview with Nairametrics at LASWA’s Five Cowries Terminal, Dayo Ibrahim, a LASWA official, explained that the transition to larger vessels would follow a model similar to the gradual removal of ‘Molue’ buses from central business districts.

He noted that banana boat operators would have the opportunity to bid for Omi-Bus vessels, with government support available for those licensed by LASWA and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Ibrahim emphasized that while banana boats have played a vital role in the past, the modernization of Lagos’ water transport system requires a shift to larger vessels that can accommodate more passengers and improve operational efficiency. The transition will be phased, allowing operators time to adapt to the new system.