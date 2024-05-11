The Lagos State Government has announced that it is set to add 13 new jetties to boost water transportation in the state, with the construction of the jetties reaching advanced stages.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, disclosed this on Friday during the Y2024 Ministerial Press Briefing organized to commemorate the first year of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, as contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Alebiosu further revealed that out of the 13 new jetties, two—VIP Charlet Waterfront Jetty in Badagry and Ilado Jetty at Amuwo-Odofin—are already completed and awaiting commissioning.

The statement further noted that the Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure had, in 2023, commissioned and handed over seven new jetties to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to enhance water transportation in the state.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government’s efforts to bolster water transportation go beyond adding new ferries.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, announced that the state government has begun channelizing the 6.8 km Ikorodu-Mende route to ensure smooth navigation for boats, ships, and ferries transporting people and goods.

A major initiative by the Lagos State Government to enhance water transportation is the “Omi Eko” inland waterways transportation project. The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) plans to commence its execution soon.

In December 2023, the Lagos State Government secured funding for the €410 million Omi Eko project at the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, UAE. The financing includes a €130 million loan from Agence Française de Développement (AFD), a €170 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), a €60 million grant from the European Union, with the remainder provided by the Lagos State Government.

The “Omi Eko” project will significantly improve connectivity across Lagos. It focuses on 10 priority routes, 47 feeder routes, and the construction of 25 ferry terminals. Additionally, 78 electric vessels will be introduced, making water travel a more sustainable option.

With about three-quarters of Lagos’ 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) accessible by water, this project has the potential to revolutionize transportation in the state.