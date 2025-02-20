The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) Express Entry draw on February 19th, 2025, issuing 7,146 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency (PR).

This includes a first category-based round focused on French-language proficiency, with additional ITAs issued to candidates with provincial nominations.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that this draw is part of the 2025 Express Entry program, showing the government’s efforts to manage Canada’s immigration system.

The Express Entry system is Canada’s primary method for managing permanent residency applications under economic immigration programs. It uses a points-based system called the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), where candidates are ranked based on factors such as:

Age

Work experience

Education, and

Language proficiency

Periodically, IRCC conducts draws, issuing invitations to those with the highest CRS scores.

Candidates who receive an ITA have 60 days to submit a full application for permanent residency, and the current processing time for Express Entry applications is approximately five months.

In cases where multiple candidates have the same CRS score in a draw, the tie-breaking rule is used. This rule prioritizes candidates based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles, with earlier submissions receiving invitations first.

The details of the draws and their impact on potential immigrants are provided below.

French language proficiency category draw

On February 19th, 2025, Canada invited 6,500 French-speaking candidates to apply for permanent residency. The lowest CRS score for those invited was 428. This draw is part of a program that prioritizes individuals with French language skills.

If multiple candidates had the same score as the lowest-ranked one, those who applied earlier than February 10th, 2025 were given preference. This shows that Canada is focusing on attracting French-speaking individuals for immigration.

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw

On February 17th, 2025, Canada held a seperate Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw, inviting 646 candidates who had received a nomination from a Canadian province. The lowest CRS score for this draw was 750. When someone gets nominated by a province, they earn extra points in the CRS, which improves their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residency.

CRS score distribution and trends

The current distribution of CRS scores in the Express Entry pool shows that the majority of candidates have scores in the range of 451-500, with over 69,000 candidates in this category.

A smaller pool, 21,203 candidates, fall in the range of 501-600. This score range is competitive but leaves many opportunities for prospective immigrants to improve their profiles and increase their chances of receiving an ITA in future draws.

The trends show that the Canadian Experience Class and Provincial Nominee Program draws continue to dominate, with a consistent number of invitations issued to candidates with different levels of CRS scores.

Strategies for potential immigrants

For those looking to increase their chances of receiving an ITA, improving language skills in English or French is essential. Gaining work experience in Canada or obtaining a provincial nomination can significantly boost an individual’s CRS score. Additionally, educational upgrades such as higher education or Canadian qualifications can also help enhance a profile.

Recent express entry draws overview

Here’s a progress of the 2025 Express Entry draws that have taken place so far:

February 19th: French language proficiency (6,500 ITAs, CRS score of 428)

February 17th: Provincial Nominee Program (646 ITAs, CRS score of 750)

February 5th: Canadian Experience Class (4,000 ITAs, CRS score of 521)

February 4th: Provincial Nominee Program (455 ITAs, CRS score of 802)

January 23rd: Canadian Experience Class (4,000 ITAs, CRS score of 527)

For more information on the latest draws, candidates are encouraged to stay updated on IRCC announcements and review the CRS distribution for future opportunities.