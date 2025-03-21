Nigeria and Canada have finalized a Code-sharing Agreement under a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), aimed at enhancing air connectivity and passenger convenience between the two countries.

The announcement was made on Friday by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, through a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Keyamo stated that he had signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during a formal signing ceremony in Abuja on Friday.

His Canadian counterpart had previously signed the document in Ottawa earlier in the month and transmitted it through the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Pasquale Salvaggio, who represented Canada at the event.

“This afternoon, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I signed my portion of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Canada which is specifically on Code-sharing. My Canadian counterpart signed her portion earlier in the month in Ottawa and transmitted the document through the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Pasquale Salvaggio, who represented Canada at the signing ceremony today,” Keyamo’s post read.

The Code-sharing agreement will enable airlines from Nigeria and Canada to collaborate on flight routes, creating a more integrated travel network between the two countries.

Typically, such agreements allow passengers to book seamless itineraries combining connecting flights operated by partner airlines under a single ticket. By streamlining logistics, the deal enhances convenience and expands travel options, making air travel between Nigeria and Canada smoother and more accessible.

What this means

In practical terms, Code-sharing is a partnership between Nigerian and Canadian airlines that allows them to share flight operations and provide passengers with more flexible travel options. Here’s how it works:

Shared flight numbers: A flight operated by one airline can also carry the flight number of its partner airline. For example, a Nigerian airline’s Lagos-to-Toronto flight may appear as a Canadian airline’s flight in booking systems, simplifying the booking process for passengers.

A flight operated by one airline can also carry the flight number of its partner airline. For example, a Nigerian airline’s Lagos-to-Toronto flight may appear as a Canadian airline’s flight in booking systems, simplifying the booking process for passengers. Seamless travel itineraries : Passengers can book a single ticket that combines connecting flights from both airlines, even if one airline doesn’t operate the entire route. For instance, a Nigerian passenger could fly to Toronto with a Nigerian airline and connect to a smaller Canadian city via a Canadian airline, or vice versa for Canadian travelers.

: Passengers can book a single ticket that combines connecting flights from both airlines, even if one airline doesn’t operate the entire route. For instance, a Nigerian passenger could fly to Toronto with a Nigerian airline and connect to a smaller Canadian city via a Canadian airline, or vice versa for Canadian travelers. Expanded route networks: By pooling resources, airlines can offer access to more destinations without needing to operate additional flights, significantly broadening their reach.

By pooling resources, airlines can offer access to more destinations without needing to operate additional flights, significantly broadening their reach. Enhanced passenger experience: Travelers enjoy smoother connections, no need to re-check baggage, and the convenience of single-ticket bookings for multi-airline journeys.

This Code-sharing Agreement is poised to strengthen aviation ties between Nigeria and Canada, foster economic and cultural exchanges, and improve air connectivity, making travel between the two nations more seamless and accessible.