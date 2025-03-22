The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has confirmed the quality and safety of 62 locally manufactured products in Ebonyi state while presenting Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to the manufacturers.

The certificates were presented to 29 companies at a ceremony in Abakaliki on Friday by SON’s Director-General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke.

Okeke, who was represented by the Head of SON’s South East Directorate, Chukwuma Aharanwa, noted that the MANCAP certification aligns with SON’s mission to ensure standardization in product manufacturing across Nigeria.

He said ensuring the quality of locally manufactured products is of good standard would boost consumer confidence and market competitiveness.

“This empowers the companies to produce and distribute goods to consumers both within Ebonyi State and across Nigeria,” he stated.

He further highlighted that MANCAP guarantees all locally produced goods meet the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before entering the market or being exported.

SON to ensure continued compliance

He added that SON conducts periodic factory inspections, sampling, and product testing to ensure continued compliance.

He said certified products will require revalidation every three years, with the possibility of suspension or withdrawal if standards are not maintained.

“MANCAP ensures all locally made products conform to Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before entering the market or being exported.

“Following certification, we will conduct factory inspections, sampling, and testing to confirm products meet the necessary standards,” Okeke said.

SON’s State Coordinator, Maryrose Ugwueche, reiterated that the certification is a mark of quality and national and international product acceptance.

Among the certified companies are Chillies Food Ltd, Nourisher Continental Fast Food, Aguwa Aluminium Ltd, Joppa Table Water Ltd, Robban Store, Almighty Shekinah Water, and Spring Cealis Table Water. Vegas Restaurant and Bakery was also recognized for its bread production.

Speaking on behalf of the certified companies, the Manager of Aguwa Aluminium Ltd, Ikenna Emegi expressed gratitude to SON and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to maintaining global standards.

“Today is memorable for us. I am delighted to receive MANCAP. I thank SON and God for making this possible,” he said.

The certification program is part of SON’s broader efforts to promote standardization, ensure consumer protection, and enhance Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) called on Nigerians to support locally made products.

Nigerian manufacturers endure low patronage with their unsold inventory running into trillions in 2024, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)

Experts have said that local manufacturers need improved patronage and investment to be able to focus on improving product quality.