The Benue State Government has approved N149.5 billion for infrastructural development, including N73.9 billion for upgrading the Mbawuar-Bako-Negher Road with a spur to Mbaakon and N68.3 billion for the extension and dualisation of the Wurukum-Airforce Base Road.

The Wurukum-Airforce Base Road project, which features the construction of a 5-span bridge at Mu, as well as the upgrade of the Mbawuar-Bako-Negher Road and its spur to Mbaakon, will be handled by M/S Bahaus Global Investment Nigeria Ltd.

These approvals were granted during a Benue State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi and presided over by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Benue State Executive Council presided over by Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved the sum of N149.5 billion for infrastructural projects in the state,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “The Chief Press Secretary listed the other projects to include extension and dualisation of the Wurukum-Airforce Base Road, which was approved at a cost of N68.3 billion and was expected to improve transportation and boost economic activities in the area. He said that the other project to be handled by M/S Bahaus Global Investment Nigeria Ltd. included the construction of a 5-span bridge at Mu.

“The upgrade of the Mbawuar to Bako-Negher and Spur to Mbaakon Road, which was approved at a cost of N73.9 billion would improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters. The project would be handled by M/S Bahaus Global Investment Nig. LTD.”

In addition to road projects, the council approved an immediate payment of N1.5 billion to CGC, a Chinese company, to rehabilitate the Otobi/Otukpo and Katsina-Ala Water Works, which were originally constructed a decade ago.

The statement further noted that the Benue State Ministry of Water Resources, Environment, and Climate Change has been directed to invite CGC to commence the rehabilitation and restore the water supply in Otobi, Otukpo, and surrounding areas.

The council also sanctioned the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Deputy Governor’s Lodge at a cost of N1.1 billion to ensure a conducive environment for the deputy governor to perform official duties.

Another significant project approved was the reconstruction of the Assembly Complex and Clinic, which will cost N4.5 billion and provide a modern facility for lawmakers and staff. Gerewa Global Engineering Ltd. will oversee this project.

Additionally, the council received confirmation from the Federal Government approving the establishment of an infectious disease control centre in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

The statement highlighted approval followed a request by Governor Alia, who had expressed concerns about the rising cases of infectious diseases in the state.