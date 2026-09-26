NIS further extends UK passport intervention exercise to October 30

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has further extended its Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the United Kingdom until October 30, 2026, citing sustained demand and a high turnout of Nigerians seeking passport services.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has further extended its Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the United Kingdom until October 30, 2026, citing sustained demand and a high turnout of Nigerians seeking passport services.

The latest extension comes after the NIS earlier moved the deadline for the UK passport intervention exercise to October 3, 2026.

The latest extension was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) Akinsola Akinlabi.

According to Akinlabi, the extension was approved on the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to accommodate more Nigerians requiring passport renewal services.

The exercise will now run from October 6 to October 30 across designated centres in the UK.

What they are saying

Akinlabi urged Nigerians residing in the UK to take advantage of the extension and complete their passport renewal applications at the designated intervention centres.

He said the exercise would be conducted at the following locations:

London: 56–57 Fleet Street, Temple, London EC4Y 1JU

Manchester: Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane, Manchester M14 5NE

Aberdeen: Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road, Aberdeen AB24 4NR

He added that details of the Cardiff venue would be announced later, advising applicants to monitor the Nigeria High Commission’s website and official NIS communication channels for updates.

“Intending applicants may however proceed to book appointment via [https://form.jotform.com/Nigeria_ict/2026-passport-intervention-exercise](https://form.jotform.com/Nigeria_ict/2026-passport-intervention-exercise) or through the Nigeria High Commission’s website.

“Applicant are to strictly adhere to their scheduled dates and times in order to ensure an orderly process, minimise delays, and enable the service to efficiently attend to all applicants throughout the exercise.”

The NIS spokesperson also reiterated that the Contactless Passport Application System remains operational, allowing eligible Nigerians to renew their passports remotely without visiting a Nigerian Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate.

For enquiries, applicants can contact the service through [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) or via WhatsApp on +234 916 087 8000.

To facilitate smooth processing, applicants are required to present a completed application form, proof of payment, an intervention appointment printout, and a self-addressed return envelope.

Akinlabi also emphasized that cash payments would not be accepted at the exercise venues and that applicants seeking passport renewal must present their current passports.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to delivering efficient, transparent, and responsive passport services to Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Get up to speed

The latest extension comes after the NIS earlier moved the deadline for the UK passport intervention exercise to October 3, 2026, following strong demand from Nigerians seeking passport services.

The intervention centres in London and Manchester were expanded to accommodate the growing number of applicants.

The exercise also experienced an operational setback in London after the Nigeria High Commission cited “unforeseen technical challenges” and relocated the intervention from its original venue at Liyali Lounge to 56–57 Fleet Street, Temple, London.

What you should know

The relocation followed reports that some applicants were asked to leave the initial venue, although the High Commission did not provide details beyond the technical issues cited in its notice.

The NIS Abuja Passport Intervention Team was deployed for the exercise, with services initially scheduled for London and Manchester between September 7 and 19, while Aberdeen and Cardiff were slated for September 21 to 26.

The intervention programme was introduced to bring passport services closer to Nigerians in the UK through temporary service centres established across multiple cities.