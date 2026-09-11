NIS extends UK passport intervention exercise to October 3

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended its special passport intervention exercise in the United Kingdom to October 3, 2026, following the high turnout of Nigerians seeking passport services.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended its special passport intervention exercise in the United Kingdom to October 3, 2026, following the high turnout of Nigerians seeking passport services.

This was contained in a statement signed by DCI Akinṣola Akinlabi, Service Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service, on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The extension covers the intervention centres in London and Manchester and is intended to provide additional capacity to accommodate the increasing demand for passport services.

What NIS is saying

The NIS said the decision to extend the exercise was driven by the high turnout and interest shown by Nigerians in the United Kingdom, with the extension intended to provide additional capacity and ensure that more eligible applicants are attended to.

The Service said 1,477 Nigerians had been successfully processed and enrolled within the first four days of the exercise, with more than half of those enrolled already having their passports produced and dispatched to their respective addresses.

The extended exercise in London and Manchester will run from September 19 to October 3, 2026, following approval under the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“In response to the high turnout and interest shown, the Nigeria Immigration Service under the directive of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has approved an extension of the exercise in London and Manchester from 19th September to 3rd October, 2026,” the statement read in part.

The NIS said the exercise is progressing smoothly at both centres despite challenges experienced on the first day of its commencement.

Additional details

Eligible applicants are required to book appointments through the website of the High Commission of Nigeria in the United Kingdom before attending the exercise.

Applicants are expected to present their completed application form and payment receipt, appointment slip for the intervention exercise, current passport where applicable, and a self-addressed return envelope.

The Service reiterated that the passport application and payment processes are fully automated and strictly cashless.

The applicable fees remain $162 for a five-year validity passport booklet and $242 for a 10-year validity booklet. It added that no additional charges are required to participate in the intervention exercise.

The NIS said further information on the extended dates, participating locations and appointment procedures would be communicated through the official channels of the Service and the High Commission of Nigeria in the United Kingdom.

The Service appreciated Nigerians in the UK for their patience and cooperation, adding that it remains committed to providing efficient, transparent and responsive passport services to Nigerians in the diaspora.

Get up to speed

The extension follows an earlier disruption at the London intervention centre, where the exercise was moved to a new venue after the Nigeria High Commission in the UK cited “unforeseen technical challenges” at the original location.

The London intervention was initially scheduled to take place at Liyali Lounge before applicants were directed to 56–57 Fleet Street, Temple, London EC4Y 1JU.

The venue change followed reports that Nigerians attending the intervention were asked to leave the original venue, although the High Commission did not mention a payment dispute in its notice.

The NIS Abuja Passport Intervention Team was deployed for the UK exercise, with London and Manchester scheduled from September 7 to 19, while Aberdeen and Cardiff were scheduled from September 21 to 26.

The intervention was organised to provide passport services to Nigerians in the UK through designated locations.

What you should know

The UK intervention comes as the NIS has also expanded the use of digital passport services for Nigerians living abroad.

In April 2025, the NIS launched the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system in the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Brazil.

The system allows eligible Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting a passport centre for biometric enrolment, using the NIS Mobile application.

The system was launched in the United States on April 11, 2025, and in Jamaica on April 14.

The physical UK intervention therefore provides another channel for Nigerians who need passport services and are required to complete the process in person.